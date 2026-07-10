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Kremlin says Russia is in touch with Turkey on fate of Russian S-400 missiles - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia is in touch with Turkey on fate of Russian S-400 missiles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Kremlin Confirms Discussions with Turkey Over S-400 Missile System Future

Russia and Turkey Engage in Talks Amid Reports of S-400 Resale

Background on S-400 Missile System Deal

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was in touch with Turkey about the fate of Russian S-400 missile systems which Ankara owns after a news outlet reported that Turkey was poised to transfer the air defence missiles to an unnamed Gulf country.

Reports of Potential S-400 Transfer to Gulf Nation

Turkish news outlet Hurriyet reported earlier on Friday that Turkey could announce it would resell the S-400s to one of the Gulf nations as soon as today in order to persuade the United States to lift sanctions on Ankara.

U.S. Sanctions and Impact on Turkey

In 2020, the U.S. sanctioned fellow NATO member Turkey over the purchase of the S-400s and removed it from a procurement and manufacturing programme for F-35 fighter jets which Ankara wanted to be involved in.

Kremlin's Response to Media Reports

Asked on Friday about the media report and if Turkey had sought Russia's permission to go ahead with the alleged deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"I can say one thing here: this is an extremely sensitive issue. However, we have been in contact with the Turkish side on this matter, and we will continue to maintain contact with them on this issue."

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin deems the S‑400 issue “extremely sensitive” and is maintaining contact with Turkey regarding any transfer.
  • Turkey reportedly may resell S‑400s to a Gulf nation in an effort to convince the U.S. to lift CAATSA sanctions.
  • U.S. sanctions against Turkey, imposed in 2020 under CAATSA and tied to its S‑400 purchase, are still unresolved though recent U.S.–Turkey discussions hint at potential sanctions relief and F‑35 program reinstatement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Russia and Turkey's talks about the S-400 missiles?
The Kremlin states that Russia remains in contact with Turkey regarding the fate of the S-400 missile systems owned by Ankara.
Is Turkey planning to resell the S-400 missile systems?
Reports suggest Turkey may announce a resale of the S-400s to a Gulf nation to persuade the United States to lift sanctions on Ankara.
Why did the United States sanction Turkey over the S-400 purchase?
The U.S. sanctioned Turkey in 2020 for purchasing the Russian S-400 systems and removed it from the F-35 fighter jet program.
Has Turkey sought Russia's permission to resell the S-400s?
The Kremlin did not confirm if permission has been sought but emphasizes the issue is sensitive and under discussion with Turkey.
Which Gulf country might receive the S-400 missiles from Turkey?
The reported Gulf nation receiving the S-400s has not been named in the current news reports.

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