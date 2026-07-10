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FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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FTSE 100 Gains on Vodafone and easyJet Deals as Geopolitical Risks Persist

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday, supported by deal-driven gains in Vodafone and easyJet, though Middle East tensions kept a lid on further upside.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.08% to 10,480.31 points by 1053 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.1%. However, both indexes remained on track to post weekly losses.

Major Movers in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250

Vodafone Surges on Stake Sale Deal

• Vodafone jumped 12.6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the UAE telecoms group e& said it would sell its stake in the British telecoms company to the family investment vehicle of French billionaire Xavier Niel in a deal valued at nearly $6 billion.

easyJet Leads FTSE 250 on Takeover Approach

• easyJet rose 14.5% to top the FTSE 250 after the budget carrier agreed in principle to a 5.7 billion-pound ($7.65 billion) takeover approach from Apollo Global, helping travel and leisure stocks lead sectoral gains, up 1.6%.

Other Notable Gainers

Industrial Metal Miners

• Industrial metal miners followed, gaining 0.8%, with Atalaya Mining, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rising between 1.4% and 1.8%.

Recruitment Sector

• Shares of Hays rose 13.8% after the recruiter said it expects annual operating profit at the top end of market expectations, helped by cost cuts and improved consultant productivity.

Geopolitical and Sectoral Headwinds

Middle East Tensions Impact Market Sentiment

• Renewed Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment after Iranian forces attacked U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states, further undermining a three-week-old ceasefire and raising uncertainty over the conflict's trajectory.

Investment Banks and Brokerages Decline

• Investment banks and brokerages fell 0.8%, with St. James's Place among the FTSE 100's worst performers, sliding 8.7% following a report that Sovereign Wealth — one of the money manager's largest partner firms — was in talks to join a Swedish wealth management group.

Political Developments

Andy Burnham's Rise in Labour Party

• On the political front, Andy Burnham moved closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister after securing overwhelming backing from Labour lawmakers, putting him in a strong position to succeed Keir Starmer.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Vodafone shares surged over 11% after e& agreed to sell its roughly 16% stake in Vodafone to Xavier Niel’s investment vehicle for about £4.4 billion (€5.2 billion) (elpais.com).
  • easyJet gained significantly amid takeover talks, with Apollo launching a £5.7 billion bid—higher than Castlelake’s offer—setting up a potential bidding war (cincodias.elpais.com).
  • Renewed conflict in the Middle East weighed on markets after Iranian forces targeted U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states, putting pressure on a fragile ceasefire and sparking geopolitical uncertainty (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vodafone shares jump on the FTSE 100?
Vodafone rose 12.6% after UAE’s e& announced it would sell its stake to Xavier Niel’s investment firm in a deal valued at nearly $6 billion.
What caused easyJet's price increase?
easyJet shares soared 14.5% after the carrier agreed in principle to a £5.7 billion takeover approach from Apollo Global.
How did Middle East tensions affect UK markets?
Renewed Middle East tensions weighed on sentiment and limited further market gains after Iranian forces attacked U.S. military infrastructure.
Which sectors led and lagged in the FTSE indexes?
Travel & leisure stocks led sector gains, while investment banks and brokerages declined, with St. James's Place being one of the worst performers.

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