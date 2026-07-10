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Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Hungary Joins European Public Prosecutor's Office, Unlocks EU Funds

Hungary's Commitment to Fighting Corruption and Accessing EU Funds

Hungary's Move to Join the EPPO

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary, which is on track to get vital EU funds by showing it is fighting corruption, will join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the president of the European Commission said on Friday.

EU Commission's Response

"This is a welcome step in the fight against fraud and corruption. The people of Hungary will now have a safeguard in place to ensure EU funds work in their interest," Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Unlocking Previously Withheld EU Funds

Von der Leyen said in May that, following a meeting with Hungary's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, the EU would unlock €16.4 billion ($18.7 billion) of money for Budapest that had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungary formally notified EU bodies of its intention to join the EPPO at the end of May 2026, allowing Brussels to unblock €16.4 billion in previously withheld funds to Budapest (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Joining the EPPO gives EU institutions investigative jurisdiction over fraud and corruption cases involving EU funds in Hungary—a safeguard emphasized by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (apnews.com).
  • Preparatory steps began earlier: Hungary signed a working arrangement with EPPO in April 2021 and has begun domestic preparations to join, with full integration expected by 2027 (eppo.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary joining the European Public Prosecutor's Office?
Hungary is joining the EPPO to strengthen its fight against corruption and secure access to vital EU funds.
How much EU funding will Hungary receive after joining EPPO?
Hungary will have €16.4 billion in previously withheld EU funds unlocked after joining EPPO.
What is the purpose of the European Public Prosecutor's Office?
The EPPO investigates and prosecutes crimes affecting the EU's financial interests, such as fraud and corruption.
Who confirmed Hungary's decision to join the EPPO?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Hungary’s decision.
What was a condition for Hungary receiving the EU funds?
Hungary had to ramp up efforts against corruption and agree to join the EPPO to receive the funds.

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