Hungary Joins European Public Prosecutor's Office, Unlocks EU Funds
Hungary's Commitment to Fighting Corruption and Accessing EU Funds
Hungary's Move to Join the EPPO
BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Hungary, which is on track to get vital EU funds by showing it is fighting corruption, will join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the president of the European Commission said on Friday.
EU Commission's Response
"This is a welcome step in the fight against fraud and corruption. The people of Hungary will now have a safeguard in place to ensure EU funds work in their interest," Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
Unlocking Previously Withheld EU Funds
Von der Leyen said in May that, following a meeting with Hungary's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, the EU would unlock €16.4 billion ($18.7 billion) of money for Budapest that had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-GuptaEditing by Gareth Jones)