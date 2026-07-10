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Andy Burnham poised to become Britain's next PM after most Labour lawmakers support him - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Andy Burnham poised to become Britain's next PM after most Labour lawmakers support him

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Andy Burnham Set to Become UK Prime Minister After Labour Lawmaker Support

Labour Party Leadership Transition and Political Developments

Burnham's Overwhelming Support from Labour Lawmakers

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham is on the brink of becoming Britain's next prime minister after an overwhelming show of support from Labour lawmakers left him all but certain to replace Keir Starmer.

Burnham said he had received nominations from 322 out of the 403 Labour members of parliament on the first day of nominations on Thursday, leaving him one short of ensuring he can be the only candidate.

"It's all starting to feel very real," Burnham said in a short video clip announcing he had nominated himself.

Labour Leadership Nomination Process

The nominations for the Labour leadership close next Thursday. Burnham is expected to be formally anointed as Labour leader next Friday and will be officially named as prime minister on July 20.

Once Burnham reaches 323 nominations, no other candidate would be able to secure the backing of the 81 needed to enter the contest to replace Starmer.

Support from Labour Members and Key Endorsements

Some Labour members of parliament say they were not able to vote on Thursday but will back Burnham once they return to parliament on Monday.

Burnham's path to the leadership was effectively secured on Wednesday night when Al Carns, the former junior defence minister, said he would not stand against him.

Background: Keir Starmer's Resignation

Starmer announced his resignation last month after a poor performance in local elections in May prompted growing calls from lawmakers for a change of leadership and direction.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham received nominations from 322 Labour MPs on the first day, leaving him one short of the threshold to prevent any challengers.
  • Wes Streeting and former minister Al Carns have withdrawn or declined to stand, clearing the path for an uncontested leadership transition.
  • Timeline suggests Burnham could be formally confirmed as Labour leader by mid‑July and officially appointed prime minister around July 20.

Frequently Asked Questions

How close is Andy Burnham to becoming the UK's next prime minister?
Andy Burnham has received nominations from 322 out of 403 Labour MPs, leaving him just one short of securing the Labour leadership and the prime minister position.
When will the Labour leadership nominations close?
Nominations for the Labour leadership close next Thursday.
When is Andy Burnham expected to be officially named prime minister?
Andy Burnham is expected to be officially named prime minister on July 20.
Why did Keir Starmer resign as Labour leader?
Keir Starmer announced his resignation after poor results in local elections in May led to increased calls for new leadership.
What prevented other candidates from running in the Labour leadership contest?
Burnham's large lead in nominations made it impossible for other candidates to secure enough support to enter the contest.

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