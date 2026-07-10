BMW Global Deliveries Down 4.9% in Q2 as China Sales Plunge Nearly 30%

BMW Q2 2024 Global Sales Performance Overview

July 10 (Reuters) - BMW reported a 4.9% decline in global vehicle deliveries in the second quarter on Friday, hit by a sharp drop in sales in China.

Key Delivery Figures

• The group sold 590,962 vehicles in the quarter

China Market Performance

• In China, deliveries plunged 30.2% year-on-year in the second quarter

USA and Europe Market Performance

• “Despite global challenges, we were able to increase our sales in the USA and Europe,” board member Jochen Goller said in a statement

• Second-quarter deliveries rose 11.9% in the U.S. and 7.6% in Europe excluding Germany

Competitor Performance

Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG Q2 Results

• Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG on Wednesday reported declines in second-quarter deliveries of 8% and 16%, respectively, as intensifying competition in China continued to weigh on sales.

Industry Context

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini)