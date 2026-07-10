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BMW deliveries slide in Q2, as sales in China drop nearly a third - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW deliveries slide in Q2, as sales in China drop nearly a third

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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BMW Global Deliveries Down 4.9% in Q2 as China Sales Plunge Nearly 30%

BMW Q2 2024 Global Sales Performance Overview

July 10 (Reuters) - BMW reported a 4.9% decline in global vehicle deliveries in the second quarter on Friday, hit by a sharp drop in sales in China.

Key Delivery Figures

• The group sold 590,962 vehicles in the quarter

China Market Performance

• In China, deliveries plunged 30.2% year-on-year in the second quarter

USA and Europe Market Performance

• “Despite global challenges, we were able to increase our sales in the USA and Europe,” board member Jochen Goller said in a statement

• Second-quarter deliveries rose 11.9% in the U.S. and 7.6% in Europe excluding Germany

Competitor Performance

Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG Q2 Results

• Mercedes-Benz and Porsche AG on Wednesday reported declines in second-quarter deliveries of 8% and 16%, respectively, as intensifying competition in China continued to weigh on sales.

Industry Context

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW’s total Q2 deliveries were 590,962 vehicles, down 4.9% year‑on‑year.
  • China deliveries plunged approximately 30.2%, while U.S. and Europe (excluding Germany) registered growth.
  • Industry‑wide trend: Mercedes‑Benz dropped 8% in Q2, Porsche deliveries slid 16% in H1, both hit hard by China’s market conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BMW's global deliveries decline in Q2?
BMW's global vehicle deliveries fell by 4.9% in the second quarter of 2024.
What caused the drop in BMW deliveries?
A sharp decline in sales in China, where deliveries dropped 30.2% year-on-year, was a major factor.
In which regions did BMW see sales growth during Q2?
BMW increased its sales in the USA by 11.9% and in Europe excluding Germany by 7.6%.
How did Mercedes-Benz and Porsche perform in Q2 deliveries?
Mercedes-Benz deliveries fell 8% and Porsche AG's dropped 16% in the same quarter.
How many vehicles did BMW deliver globally in Q2?
BMW sold 590,962 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter.

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