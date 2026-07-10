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Audi half-year deliveries fall on China competition, US tariffs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi half-year deliveries fall on China competition, US tariffs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Audi Global Deliveries Drop 7% in H1 Due to China Competition, US Tariffs

Main Factors Impacting Audi's Global Deliveries

Overall Performance in H1

July 10 (Reuters) - Audi, German carmaker Volkswagen's premium brand, reported on Friday a 7% year-on-year fall in global deliveries during the first half of the year, as competition in China and U.S. tariffs hampered demand.

Regional Breakdown

China Market Challenges

Deliveries fell by nearly a fifth in China in the January to June period, while declining around 17% in North America, it said.

Competitive and Economic Pressures

Pricing and Policy Changes

"The market environment in China remains challenging and highly competitive," Audi said in a statement, pointing to pricing pressure, rising fuel prices and changes to subsidy policies.

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Global deliveries down 7% H1 2026, driven by sharp falls in China (~‑20%) and North America (~‑17%)
  • China hit by fierce domestic competition, subsidy phase‑outs, pricing pressure
  • U.S. deliveries constrained by import tariffs and regulatory headwinds

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Audi's global deliveries fall in the first half of the year?
Audi's global deliveries fell due to increased competition in China and higher US tariffs, which hampered demand.
How much did Audi's deliveries decline in China?
Audi's deliveries in China fell by nearly a fifth during the January to June period of the year.
What factors contributed to Audi's shrinking market in China?
Pricing pressure, rising fuel prices, and changes to subsidy policies contributed to Audi's challenging market conditions in China.
What was the decline in Audi deliveries in North America?
Audi's deliveries in North America declined by around 17% in the first half of the year.

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