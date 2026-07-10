Audi Global Deliveries Drop 7% in H1 Due to China Competition, US Tariffs
Main Factors Impacting Audi's Global Deliveries
Overall Performance in H1
July 10 (Reuters) - Audi, German carmaker Volkswagen's premium brand, reported on Friday a 7% year-on-year fall in global deliveries during the first half of the year, as competition in China and U.S. tariffs hampered demand.
Regional Breakdown
China Market Challenges
Deliveries fell by nearly a fifth in China in the January to June period, while declining around 17% in North America, it said.
Competitive and Economic Pressures
Pricing and Policy Changes
"The market environment in China remains challenging and highly competitive," Audi said in a statement, pointing to pricing pressure, rising fuel prices and changes to subsidy policies.
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)