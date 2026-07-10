Ryanair Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Greece After Window Dislodges

Incident Overview and Details

Emergency Landing at Thessaloniki Airport

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair said one of its planes was forced into an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport in Greece shortly after take-off on Friday after its window was "dislodged", with two industry sources saying a passenger was partially sucked out of a window.

Medical Response and Passenger Safety

The airline said one person received medical assistance, but did not elaborate on the cause.

Flight Route Information

The plane was flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen airport in Germany.

Statements and Media Reports

Ryanair's Official Statement

"The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal," Ryanair said in a statement.

Local Media and Source Accounts

Local media in Greece reported that a piece of engine broke off and smashed a window, causing the cabin to decompress and sucking one passenger partially out of the window. Two sources with knowledge of the incident relayed the same details to Reuters.

Social Media Footage

Unverified videos posted on social media from the inside of the plane showed a broken window and oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Michele Kambas, Padraic Halpin and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Edward McAllister and Susan Fenton)