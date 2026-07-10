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Finance

Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Aviation News

Ryanair Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Greece After Window Dislodges

Incident Overview and Details

Emergency Landing at Thessaloniki Airport

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair said one of its planes was forced into an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport in Greece shortly after take-off on Friday after its window was "dislodged", with two industry sources saying a passenger was partially sucked out of a window.

Medical Response and Passenger Safety

The airline said one person received medical assistance, but did not elaborate on the cause.

Flight Route Information

The plane was flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen airport in Germany.

Statements and Media Reports

Ryanair's Official Statement

"The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal," Ryanair said in a statement. 

Local Media and Source Accounts

Local media in Greece reported that a piece of engine broke off and smashed a window, causing the cabin to decompress and sucking one passenger partially out of the window. Two sources with knowledge of the incident relayed the same details to Reuters. 

Social Media Footage

Unverified videos posted on social media from the inside of the plane showed a broken window and oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Michele Kambas, Padraic Halpin and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Edward McAllister and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred shortly after take‑off from Thessaloniki to Memmingen, with reports suggesting engine debris shattered a window causing cabin decompression and partial ejection risk for a passenger (reutersconnect.com)
  • Ryanair confirmed the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally, though one person received medical assistance; the airline did not detail the mechanical cause (reutersconnect.com)
  • Similar past incidents globally (e.g., Southwest Flight 1380) show that engine fragments breaching cabin windows can lead to rapid decompression, underscoring the safety risk such failures pose (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Ryanair flight in Greece?
A Ryanair plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport after a window became dislodged shortly after take-off.
Were there any injuries reported in the Ryanair emergency landing?
The airline reported that one person received medical assistance but did not provide further details on the nature of the injury.
What caused the cabin decompression on the Ryanair flight?
Local media reported that a piece of engine broke off, smashed a window, and caused the cabin to decompress.
Where was the Ryanair plane flying to?
The Ryanair flight was scheduled to travel from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen airport in Germany.
Did all passengers safely return to the terminal after the incident?
According to Ryanair, the aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal.

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