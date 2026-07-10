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Portugal launches reform to liberalise rental market, speed evictions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal launches reform to liberalise rental market, speed evictions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Housing Reforms

Portugal Set to Liberalise Rental Market and Speed Up Eviction Process

Government Plans and Reactions to Rental Market Reforms

By Sergio Goncalves

Overview of Proposed Reforms

LISBON, July 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's minority centre-right government has launched plans to speed evictions and bring forward the end of rent controls, prompting criticism from tenant groups who say the moves will deepen the housing crisis that the government aims to solve.

Objectives of the Reform

Housing Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said late on Thursday that the reform sought to promote contractual freedom and boost landlords' confidence in the rental market, "encouraging more property owners to bring homes onto the market".

Current State of the Rental Market

The government estimates that more than 250,000 empty homes remain off the market due to what it describes as "deep legal uncertainty" that discourages owners from renting them out.

Portugal has around 1 million rented homes, but its rental market is dominated by ageing, low-rent contracts: more than 23% are over 20 years old and 13% over 40 years.

Criticism and Concerns

Tenant Groups' Response

Antonio Machado, head of the Lisbon Tenants' Association (AIL), told Expresso that it was "not morally appropriate" to shorten eviction deadlines and argued that the proposed measures would do little to tackle Portugal's housing shortage.

Wider Housing Crisis

Portugal faces one of Europe's worst housing crises, with new-lease rents almost doubling since 2017, becoming unaffordable for many Portuguese.

Key Measures in the Reform

Eviction Process Changes

The reform speeds up evictions by cutting the rent arrears threshold from three months to two and allows evictions of tenants who repeatedly pay more than eight days late.

Lease Renewal and Rent Control Adjustments

It clarifies that landlords can refuse the first automatic renewal of a lease.

It also brings forward by three years, to end-2026, the expiry of a rent-control measure limiting rent increases on new leases to 2% for properties rented out within the previous five years.

Impact on Tenants

Changes for Higher-Income Tenants

Higher-income tenants under 65 will gradually lose rent protections attached to low-rent pre-1990 leases, allowing rents to be updated based on the property's current value.

Next Steps for the Legislation

The government will send the bill to parliament for final approval, but it needs backing from either the Socialists or the anti-immigration, anti-establishment Chega party, neither of which has indicated how it will vote.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Eviction thresholds tightened—from three months’ arrears to two, and tenants paying over eight days late face eviction; first automatic lease renewals can now be refused, and new rent‑cap expiration advanced to end‑2026.
  • Over 250,000 vacant homes are off‑market due to legal uncertainty; reform aims to restore landlord confidence and unlock this supply.
  • Tenant advocates argue the moves undermine housing security amid one of Europe’s worst affordability crises—rents nearly doubled since 2017 and long‑term contracts dominate the market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What reforms has Portugal proposed for its rental market?
Portugal's government plans to speed up evictions, end rent controls earlier, and boost landlord confidence by reducing legal hurdles in the rental market.
How will the new reforms affect tenant evictions in Portugal?
Evictions will be speeded up by lowering the rent arrears threshold from three months to two and permitting eviction for repeated late payments.
When will Portugal end its rent control measure for new leases?
The reform brings forward the expiry of rent controls to the end of 2026 for properties rented out within the previous five years.
How are tenants' groups responding to the proposed housing reforms?
Tenant groups criticize the reforms, arguing they could worsen the housing crisis by making evictions easier and rents unaffordable.
What is the main goal of Portugal's rental market reform?
The reform aims to encourage property owners to rent out more homes and address the country's severe housing shortage.

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