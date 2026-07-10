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UK to regulate cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and others to protect financial stability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK to regulate cloud service providers Microsoft, Google and others to protect financial stability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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UK Brings Major Cloud Providers under Regulation to Protect Financial System

New Regulatory Oversight for Cloud Service Providers

Background and Rationale

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday designated cloud service providers Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Oracle as 'critical third parties', bringing them under direct regulatory oversight to protect the country's financial system.

Increasing Reliance on Cloud Services

"As banks, insurers and financial market infrastructures become increasingly reliant on cloud services, disruption at a major supplier could affect multiple firms at the same time, potentially impacting services customers depend on," the government said in a statement.

Designation of Critical Third Parties

To that end, it designated Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd, Google Cloud EMEA Ltd, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL, and Oracle Corporation UK Ltd as critical third parties, effective July 13.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK government’s designation reflects concerns that disruption at major cloud providers could trigger systemic risks across multiple financial institutions, prompting new regulatory powers over material services provided by these firms. (gov.uk)
  • This move stems from the Bank of England’s 2021 findings that heavy reliance on a small set of cloud providers increases financial stability risks without stricter oversight, leading to the development of the critical third party (CTP) regime under the 2023 Financial Services and Markets Act. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • With designation effective July 13, UK regulators—including the Bank of England, PRA and FCA—will soon be able to set resilience standards, conduct testing, gather information, and potentially enforce rules or prohibit services if necessary. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cloud service providers are being regulated by the UK?
Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Oracle have been designated as critical third parties and brought under UK regulatory oversight.
Why is the UK regulating cloud service providers?
The UK is regulating cloud providers to protect its financial system, as disruption at a major provider could impact multiple financial firms simultaneously.
When will the new regulations for cloud providers take effect?
The designation and regulatory oversight for critical third parties is effective from July 13.
What is meant by 'critical third parties' in the UK regulations?
'Critical third parties' are service providers whose disruption could impact the entire financial sector, prompting direct government oversight.

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