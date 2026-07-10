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Spanish wildfire victims burned in cars as roads turned into death traps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish wildfire victims burned in cars as roads turned into death traps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Finance Emergency Spain Wildfires

Wildfire in Andalusia Turns Roads into Death Traps for Fleeing Residents

Deadly Wildfire Forces Evacuations and Traps Residents in Andalusia

Chaos and Panic as Residents Flee

MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - As flames approached their homes and the smoke-filled air became choking, panicked residents in rural Andalusian villages around Los Gallardos in southern Spain chose to flee — a decision some paid for with their lives.

Firefighters on Friday were still trying to contain one of Spain's deadliest wildfires, with a total of 11 people confirmed dead, while 19 more are missing. 

Evacuation Orders and Confusion

Authorities told some residents of areas in the mountains above Los Gallardos to evacuate via a recommended route, while residents of the forested hamlet of Bedar were told to shelter in place. 

However, as the flames rapidly approached, Antonio Rubio, a handyman living in Bedar, said the smoke had made it impossible to shelter in place. 

Personal Accounts of Escape

"We left the house yesterday (Thursday) afternoon at 5 o'clock. The fire didn’t reach my house – it stopped just short of it – but we could already see so much smoke, even though the fire was some distance away, so we had to leave," he said. "We did so of our own accord." 

Sonia, a British woman living in Los Gallardos who declined to give her last name, said that she had taken in relatives as the authorities had told them to evacuate at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT).

She said that they had been told to avoid the main route out of Bedar, driving out on a back route further up into the mountains instead before doubling back towards the coast. 

"There are many houses in the middle of the countryside in the mountains, so people would take whichever roads they could," she said. 

"The road from Bédar to Los Gallardos was blocked, since the fire had crossed the road and it was impassable." 

Sheltering in Place: A Life-Saving Decision

SHELTERING IN PLACE SAVED LIVES 

Antonio Sanz, head of emergencies in the Andalusia region, said residents of Bedar had been told either to take a recommended evacuation route, or stay in their homes given that the fire was so close. 

"In situations like this, it is essential that we all follow the routes indicated," he said. "Unfortunately in this instance a decision was taken to use another route that wasn't the one recommended for evacuation. Looking for another way out via a dry riverbed turned out to be a trap." 

Tragic Outcomes for Those Who Fled

Four people, whom he said appeared to be British as the steering wheel of their car was on the right-hand side, died in one vehicle, Sanz said, while seven others were found dead after apparently abandoning their cars to try to escape on foot. 

Ten of the victims appeared to be foreign nationals, while one Spaniard has been confirmed dead, he said.

"The village of Bedar in the end wasn't affected by the flames in most cases so that order to shelter in place avoided a more serious situation," he added. 

Aftermath and Search for the Missing

In the early hours of Friday, as the authorities sought to identify those dead and track down the missing, anxious relatives from around the world posted messages on social media and local forums. 

One woman in the United States posted a message to the local emergency services saying her brother had been among a group of 10 people who tried to escape through a valley next to a stream, sharing the coordinates and asking emergency services to check for him. 

Authorities Urge Caution and Adherence to Official Routes

The regional President Juanma Moreno said the instinct to flee was understandable. "When many people see a fire, the first thing they do is run away, don't they? And of course, they think they know the routes but if they don't have the right information, those routes can of course turn into a death trap." 

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Aislinn Laing, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The wildfire, one of the deadliest in Andalusia, erupted near Los Gallardos on July 9, 2026, leading to the activation of emergency evacuation protocols and forcing residents of Bédar to shelter or flee via prescribed routes (as.com).
  • At least 11 people are confirmed dead and 19 remain missing; several victims were found burned inside their vehicles after choosing alternative escape routes instead of the recommended ones (as.com).
  • Authorities warned that deviating from designated evacuation routes turned roads and riverbeds into 'death traps'. Some residents who sheltered in place appear to have survived, as flames stopped just short of their homes (huffingtonpost.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Andalusia wildfire near Los Gallardos?
A total of 11 people have been confirmed dead and 19 more are missing in the wildfire.
Why did some residents die while fleeing the Spanish wildfire?
Some residents used non-recommended evacuation routes or tried to escape through valleys and roads blocked by fire, which turned deadly.
Who were the victims of the Los Gallardos wildfire?
Ten of the victims appeared to be foreign nationals and one was a Spaniard. Some died in cars and others on foot.
What advice did Spanish authorities give to residents facing the wildfire?
Authorities advised residents either to use recommended evacuation routes or shelter in place to stay safe from the fire.
How are relatives searching for missing people after the fire?
Relatives posted messages on social media and local forums, sharing information and coordinates for emergency services to check.

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