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Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen Q2 deliveries fall 8.6% as demand in China slumps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Volkswagen Q2 Global Deliveries Drop 8.6% as China Demand Slumps

Volkswagen's Second Quarter Delivery Performance

Overall Global Decline

July 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen reported a 8.6% decline in global deliveries in the second quarter on Friday, dragged by a drop in demand in the Chinese market.

Regional Delivery Trends

China

While deliveries fell by 36.6% in China in the quarter,

North America

they rose 7.7% in North America

Western Europe

and 1.8% in Western Europe, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Company Statement and Reporting

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Sharp 36.6% decline in China deliveries severely dragged down global Q2 performance.
  • North America and Western Europe saw modest gains, +7.7% and +1.8% respectively.
  • Ongoing downturn in China’s auto market – including a 22.3% drop in May car sales – underscores urgency of VW’s ‘In China, for China’ EV strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen's Q2 global deliveries decline?
Volkswagen's Q2 global deliveries fell primarily due to a significant drop in demand in the Chinese market.
How much did Volkswagen's deliveries fall in China during Q2?
Volkswagen's deliveries in China dropped by 36.6% during the second quarter.
Did Volkswagen see delivery growth in any other regions?
Yes, Volkswagen saw deliveries rise by 7.7% in North America and 1.8% in Western Europe.
Who reported and edited the article?
The article was reported by Amir Orusov and edited by Linda Pasquini.

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