Volkswagen Q2 Global Deliveries Drop 8.6% as China Demand Slumps
Volkswagen's Second Quarter Delivery Performance
Overall Global Decline
July 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen reported a 8.6% decline in global deliveries in the second quarter on Friday, dragged by a drop in demand in the Chinese market.
Regional Delivery Trends
China
While deliveries fell by 36.6% in China in the quarter,
North America
they rose 7.7% in North America
Western Europe
and 1.8% in Western Europe, respectively, the company said in a statement.
Company Statement and Reporting
(Reporting by Amir Orusov, Editing by Linda Pasquini)