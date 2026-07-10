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Greek PM announces deal to cut fuel prices over the summer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek PM announces deal to cut fuel prices over the summer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Greek Government Announces Temporary Fuel Price Reductions for Summer 2024

Government Measures to Address Rising Fuel and Living Costs

Impact of Iran War on Fuel Prices

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that gasoline and diesel costs for consumers would fall during the summer following a government deal with oil refineries aimed at taming the impact of the Iran war on fuel prices.

Greece's Economic Recovery and Ongoing Challenges

Post-Crisis Economic Improvements

Greece has recovered from a 2009-2018 debt crisis that forced wage cuts as part of bailout austerity measures, and Mitsotakis' government has cut taxes and raised salaries since it took power in 2019.

Rising Consumer Prices and Household Budgets

But rising consumer prices exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East have strained household budgets in Greece, where purchasing power still trails the European average.

Details of the Fuel Price Reduction Initiative

Temporary Price Reductions

Responding to a question about the cost of living by an opposition lawmaker, Mitsotakis told parliament Greece's two major oil refineries had agreed to price reductions until the end of next month.

Specific Reductions for Gasoline and Diesel

"Fuel prices will drop by 10 cents per litre and diesel fuel will drop by 5 cents per litre," he said, adding that the relief would be temporary until the end of August. 

Seasonal Fuel Consumption Trends

Fuel consumption typically climbs during the summer months when many Greeks travel to the countryside and the islands for their holidays.

Additional Government Support Measures

Subsidies and Discounts

Earlier this year, Mitsotakis' ruling New Democracy party, which holds a majority in the 300-seat parliament, announced subsidies for fuel and fertilisers and discounts on ferry tickets.

Future Plans for Cost Relief

It has also promised cheaper food and other essential goods from September following government-led consultations with domestic suppliers and supermarkets. 

Political Context

A parliamentary election is due next year.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • The summer fuel‑price cut continues Greece’s temporary relief measures—including subsidies, Fuel Pass cards and profit‑margin caps—that together amount to roughly 0.2–0.3 % of GDP
  • The agreement occurs in a context of earlier government interventions: diesel subsidies, prepaid Fuel Pass, fertilizer aid, and capped mark‑ups on fuels and essentials through June 30 2026
  • Despite post‑debt‑crisis economic gains and improvements, rising living costs and strained purchasing power persist, prompting further relief ahead of next year’s parliamentary election

Frequently Asked Questions

What fuel price reductions were announced by the Greek PM?
Gasoline prices will drop by 10 cents per litre and diesel by 5 cents per litre until the end of August.
Why is Greece cutting fuel prices this summer?
The government reached a deal with oil refineries to help households cope with higher costs caused by the Iran war and regional tensions.
How long will the temporary fuel price reduction last?
The reduction in gasoline and diesel prices will last until the end of August.
What other relief measures has the Greek government introduced?
Measures include subsidies for fuel and fertilisers, discounts on ferry tickets, and promises for cheaper food and essential goods from September.

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