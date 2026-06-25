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TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Climate Change corporate governance

Paris Court Orders TotalEnergies to Report Climate Change Emissions Risks

French Court Ruling on TotalEnergies and Climate Change Accountability

By America Hernandez

Background of the Lawsuit

PARIS, June 25 - French oil major TotalEnergies must report the risks caused by the emissions from its oil and gas products on climate change and lay out plans to address those risks, a Paris court ruled on Thursday.

Implications for Climate Change NGOs

The lawsuit is a partial victory for climate change NGOs who were seeking to apply France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law to climate change, though the court stopped short of imposing concrete measures on the company such as limiting its overseas exploration and production.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The ruling marks the first time France’s corporate duty of vigilance law is applied to climate-related risks, requiring TotalEnergies to report on those risks and plan responses. (apnews.com)
  • NGOs and the City of Paris sought substantial reductions—37% in oil and 25% in gas production by 2030—but the court stopped short of imposing such measures. (connaissancedesenergies.org)
  • TotalEnergies had maintained that its 2017 vigilance plan covers only operational emissions (scopes 1 and 2), excluding indirect 'scope 3' emissions, a stance contested by plaintiffs who argue climate change risks fall under environmental vigilance obligations. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Paris court rule about TotalEnergies?
The Paris court ruled that TotalEnergies must report the risks caused by emissions from its oil and gas products on climate change and outline plans to address those risks.
Why was TotalEnergies taken to court?
Climate change NGOs filed a lawsuit to enforce France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law, seeking to address emissions and related climate risks.
Are there any concrete limits imposed on TotalEnergies' operations?
No, the court did not impose concrete measures such as limiting TotalEnergies' overseas exploration and production.
Which law was cited in the lawsuit against TotalEnergies?
The lawsuit was based on France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law.
Does TotalEnergies need to provide a plan to address climate change risks?
Yes, the court ordered TotalEnergies to outline plans for addressing the risks caused by its product emissions.

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