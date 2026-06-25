Paris Court Orders TotalEnergies to Report Climate Change Emissions Risks
French Court Ruling on TotalEnergies and Climate Change Accountability
By America Hernandez
Background of the Lawsuit
PARIS, June 25 - French oil major TotalEnergies must report the risks caused by the emissions from its oil and gas products on climate change and lay out plans to address those risks, a Paris court ruled on Thursday.
Implications for Climate Change NGOs
The lawsuit is a partial victory for climate change NGOs who were seeking to apply France's 2017 corporate duty of vigilance law to climate change, though the court stopped short of imposing concrete measures on the company such as limiting its overseas exploration and production.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, editing by Inti Landauro)