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Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Pirelli Appoints New Board Dominated by Veteran Chairman Tronchetti Provera

Board Appointment and Shareholder Decisions

Shareholder Voting Results

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Tyremaker Pirelli's shareholders on Thursday appointed with 58.07% of votes a new board dominated by its Italian investor Camfin, following a decision by the Italian government to limit the powers of its larger Chinese investor.

Shareholders also approved the 2025 full-year report with 57.89% of votes, with contrary votes almost entirely attributable to the company's Chinese shareholders, Pirelli said.

Board Composition and Key Figures

Camfin's Influence

Twelve out of 15 board members were elected from a slate presented by Camfin, the vehicle of Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Italian businessman who has led the Milan-based group since 1992.

They included Tronchetti Provera himself, Pirelli's CEO Andrea Casaluci, as well as three representatives of professional investors.

Camfin holds a 26.2% stake in the tyremaker.

Leadership Roles

Casaluci is expected to be confirmed as CEO at the first meeting of the new board, while Tronchetti Provera is expected to become executive chairman, after holding the executive vice chairman position for the past three years.

Chinese Investment and Government Restrictions

Sinochem's Stake

Chinese state-owned group Sinochem is Pirelli's largest investor with a 34.1% stake, but Rome earlier this year imposed curbs using so-called "golden powers" aimed at protecting companies considered of strategic importance.

Board Representation

Sinochem on Thursday secured the election of the remaining three members of the board.

Government-Imposed Limits

Italian government restrictions, introduced in an effort to avoid U.S. restrictions on Chinese-controlled companies, allow Sinochem to appoint up to three board members, but exclude them from top positions such as chairman or chief executive.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Romolo Tosiani and Mirko Miorelli; Editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Camfin‑backed slate won 12 of 15 board seats—including Tronchetti Provera and CEO Andrea Casaluci—reflecting the firm’s 26.2% stake and regained control post‑government intervention.
  • Italian government used 'golden powers' in April 2026 to restrict Sinochem (34.1% stake) to just three board seats and barred its participation in top leadership roles.
  • Camfin’s enhanced control secures strategic leadership continuity: Casaluci is expected to remain CEO, while Tronchetti Provera likely becomes executive chairman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who now dominates Pirelli's board after the latest appointment?
Pirelli's board is now dominated by Camfin, the investment vehicle of Marco Tronchetti Provera, following approval by shareholders.
How many board members did Camfin appoint?
Twelve out of 15 board members were elected from a slate presented by Camfin.
What is Sinochem's involvement in Pirelli?
Sinochem is Pirelli’s largest investor with a 34.1% stake and secured three board seats, but is restricted from holding top executive positions.
Why did the Italian government limit Sinochem's powers at Pirelli?
The Italian government imposed restrictions to protect companies of strategic importance, preventing Sinochem from taking top management roles.
What position is Marco Tronchetti Provera expected to hold on the new Pirelli board?
Marco Tronchetti Provera is expected to become executive chairman of Pirelli's board.

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