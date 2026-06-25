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Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Equinor Cancels Shore Power Plan for Wisting Oilfield, Eyes Gas Turbine Solution

Equinor's Decision on Wisting Oilfield Power Solutions

Background and Project Overview

OSLO, June 25 (Reuters) - Norway's biggest oil company Equinor and its partners have dropped plans to electrify the Wisting oilfield from shore due to high costs and technical complexity, it said on Thursday.

Wisting Oilfield Significance

• Wisting is the largest undeveloped discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf, with estimated resources of nearly 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Assessment of Power Options

• "Power from shore has been thoroughly assessed but was ruled out due to technical complexity and high costs," Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, said.

Gas Turbine Solution

• "We are now continuing our work on power generation based on an energy-efficient gas turbine solution," he said in a statement.

Project Timeline and Partners

Investment Decision and Production Outlook

• A final investment decision is planned for the end of 2027.

• If sanctioned, Wisting could produce for around 30 years.

Project Stakeholders

• Equinor (42.5%) operates the licence alongside Aker BP (27.5%), state-owned Petoro (20%) and INPEX Idemitsu (10%).

Environmental and Development Considerations

Environmental Impact Assessment

• Equinor and its partners on Thursday submitted for public consultation a proposed programme for the environmental impact assessment of a development of the field.

Development Concept and Emission Reduction

• Partners have selected a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel as the development concept.

• They will assess the potential for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to reduce CO2 emissions from production, Equinor said.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • Power-from‑shore ruled out for Wisting due to high costs and technical complexity, replaced by energy‑efficient gas turbine solution (Trond Bokn, Equinor). (aftenposten.no)
  • Wisting is Norway’s largest undeveloped discovery (~500 million boe), aiming for FID by end‑2027 with ~30‑year production using an FPSO concept. (aftenposten.no)
  • Equinor raised its stake in Wisting to 42.5% in May 2026, reinforcing its operator role alongside partners Aker BP (27.5%), Petoro (20%), and INPEX Idemitsu (10%). (ogj.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Equinor drop the power-from-shore plan for the Wisting oilfield?
Equinor dropped the plan due to high costs and technical complexity associated with electrifying the Wisting oilfield from shore.
What is the new power generation plan for the Wisting oilfield?
Equinor is now focusing on an energy-efficient gas turbine solution to power the Wisting oilfield.
When is the final investment decision for the Wisting oilfield expected?
The final investment decision for the Wisting oilfield project is planned for the end of 2027.
Who are the partners involved in the Wisting oilfield project?
Equinor operates the license with Aker BP, Petoro, and INPEX Idemitsu as partners.
What environmental strategy is being considered for the Wisting development?
Equinor and its partners are assessing carbon capture and storage (CCS) to reduce CO2 emissions from oil production.

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