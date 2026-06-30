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Top Ukrainian commander says readying for possible new Russian attack from north - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Top Ukrainian commander says readying for possible new Russian attack from north

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Ukraine's Commander: Forces Ready for Possible Russian Attack from Northern Border

Ukrainian Military Preparations and Strategic Assessments

June 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's top military commander said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that his forces were preparing for a possible new Russian attack from the north, but any attempt to advance on Kyiv was unlikely.

Assessment of Northern Threats

Oleksandr Syrskyi, interviewed on TSN Ukrainian television, also said an attack from neighbouring Belarus was unlikely after weeks of Ukrainian allegations that Moscow was trying to press its ally to play a greater role in the war.

Possible Offensive from Russia

"The most likely scenario, and this is confirmed by several data sources, is possible offensive action in the north from the territory of Russia, from the Bryansk region," Syrskyi said.

"This is a realistic option, of course, and we are preparing for it."

Unlikelihood of Advance on Kyiv

The aim of such an operation, he said, was not to try to move on Kyiv as Russian forces had attempted to do after their February 2022 invasion before withdrawing and focusing on the Donbas region in the east.

Instead, they would try to seize territory in Ukraine's Chernihiv region and draw Ukrainian forces engaged elsewhere along the 1,250 km (775-mile) front line.

Strategic Implications

Such a strategy would amount to "stretching the front and depriving us of reserves".

Role of Belarus in the Conflict

But Belarus, which allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to use its territory in launching his initial push into Ukraine, was unlikely to agree to further involvement, he said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has for weeks warned Belarus against embarking on such a venture.

Belarusian Leadership's Position

"In view of recent events, I don't think the Belarusian leadership would opt to use their own territory and give it to the aggressor to use as a staging area for an offensive operation," Syrskyi said. "At the same time, of course, we are taking this possibility into account as well."

Recent Developments Involving Belarus

Zelenskiy earlier this month gave Belarus, under veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, a week to dismantle relay stations Kyiv said were being used to attack Ukraine. Zelenskiy has since said the stations are no longer operating.

Current Frontline Situation

In his comments to the broadcaster, Syrskyi also said there were indications that Russian troops were exhausted and the intensity of front-line battles was declining.

Decline in Russian Activity

He said Russian frontline activity had declined by 30% while Ukrainian forces pressed on with a campaign of long-range strikes against Russian targets, mainly linked to the oil industry.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Key Takeaways

  • Syrskyi identifies Bryansk‑to‑Chernihiv thrust as the most plausible northern threat and Ukrainian forces are preparing accordingly, though an offensive on Kyiv is unlikely and Belarusian involvement is assessed as low‑risk.
  • President Zelenskiy’s ultimatum led to the shutdown of Belarus‑based relay stations used to guide Russian drone strikes by June 22, though some transmitters were briefly reactivated, now largely inactive or suppressed by Ukrainian defenses.
  • Russian General Staff under Putin has been ordered to explore multiple northern offensive options, but terrain challenges from Belarus and logistical constraints make a Bryansk‑Chernihiv axis the most realistic, per Ukrainian intelligence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ukraine expecting a new Russian attack from the north?
Yes, Ukraine's top commander said forces are preparing for a possible Russian attack from the Bryansk region in the north.
Is an attack from Belarus considered likely?
No, Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said an attack from Belarus is unlikely at this stage.
Is Kyiv under threat from new Russian advances?
A new advance on Kyiv is considered unlikely; the focus would likely be on Chernihiv region.
Why might Russia attack from the north?
The likely aim would be to seize territory in the Chernihiv region and stretch Ukrainian forces along the front line.
Has the intensity of fighting changed on the front line?
Yes, Syrskyi noted Russian frontline activity has declined by 30% and battles have become less intense.

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