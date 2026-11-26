The Power Behind AI: Why Electricity and Grid Access Are Becoming Financial Market Variables

AI infrastructure spending is accelerating, but local electricity capacity and project economics may determine how quickly new computing facilities can generate returns.

AI infrastructure spending is accelerating, but local electricity capacity and project economics may determine how quickly new computing facilities can generate returns.

The next AI bottleneck may be physical

Artificial intelligence is usually discussed through models, chips, software and productivity. Yet its commercial expansion depends on a less glamorous asset: reliable electricity delivered to the right location. A data centre can have valuable computing equipment and committed customers but still face delays if local power capacity, transmission access or cooling infrastructure is insufficient. That makes AI development an infrastructure-finance story as well as a technology story. The question is shifting from how much computing capacity companies want to build to how much capacity grids can connect and operate economically.

The International Energy Agency’s 2026 assessment of energy and AI reports that capital expenditure by five major technology companies exceeded $400 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise substantially in 2026. These are reported expenditures and expectations, not guaranteed future returns. High investment spending can be consistent with strong long-term demand, but it can also create risks if power, equipment, utilisation or customer revenues fail to meet plans. The physical constraints on deployment increasingly matter to investors, utilities, regulators and local communities.

Why global totals do not tell the whole story

The IEA’s 2025 Energy and AI study estimated that data centres consumed around 415 terawatt-hours in 2024, roughly 1.5% of worldwide electricity use, and projected about 945 terawatt-hours by 2030 in its central scenario. The global share may sound manageable, but electricity infrastructure is built and operated regionally. A large new facility connected to a constrained substation can have a much greater local impact than the global average suggests. Where several data centres cluster together, new power needs can arrive faster than generation and networks are upgraded.

Location therefore becomes an economic variable. Two sites with similar buildings and servers may differ sharply in power availability, tariff structures, cooling costs, transmission losses and the risk of commissioning delays. Developers might prefer proximity to customers for low latency, but that can conflict with the availability of affordable electricity and suitable land. The commercial decision involves balancing connection timing, operating costs, reliability, water access, tax treatment and environmental requirements. No single measure of energy consumption captures this full investment calculation.

The grid queue has become a project risk

A signed agreement for land or computing equipment does not guarantee that power will arrive on schedule. New substations, transformers and transmission lines can have longer lead times than individual data-centre buildings. Grid operators may have to study whether new demand threatens local reliability, while utilities must finance projects whose costs may ultimately be shared with other customers. Delays can increase interest costs and reduce the period over which a facility earns revenue before its hardware becomes outdated.

The IEA Electricity 2026 report identifies more than 2,500 gigawatts of projects in connection queues worldwide across generation, storage and large demand. It also estimates that annual grid investment would need to grow significantly by 2030 to meet projected electricity needs. These numbers encompass far more than AI facilities, but they show why access to the network is a general economic bottleneck. Accelerating a connection may require new investment and coordination rather than simply a different administrative timetable.

Capital expenditure now connects technology and utilities

A data-centre development involves several asset classes with different lifetimes. Servers and accelerators may be refreshed comparatively quickly, while buildings and grid connections are long-lived. Generation assets and transmission lines can last for decades. Financing these components together creates a mismatch between fast-changing computing technology and slower-moving infrastructure economics. A lender underwriting a power project needs confidence in contracted demand and payment terms, while a technology operator needs flexibility if computing efficiency or customer demand changes.

Contract design becomes central. Long-term power purchase agreements can offer price certainty and help support new supply, but they also expose buyers to the consequences of inaccurate demand forecasts. Capacity commitments, termination rights, curtailment provisions and responsibility for grid-upgrade costs all influence project bankability. The same demand forecast may look attractive to an infrastructure lender with contracted cash flows and risky to a technology buyer facing rapidly improving hardware. Sophisticated financing recognises the separate risks instead of assuming all participants benefit equally from higher AI spending.

Who should pay for network upgrades?

A new data centre may create jobs, tax receipts and demand for construction, while the grid upgrades needed to serve it may impose costs across a wider customer base. Utilities and regulators therefore face questions about how costs should be allocated. If an unusually large customer requires dedicated infrastructure, policymakers may examine whether the project should bear an appropriate share rather than shifting costs to households and smaller businesses. The answer varies by jurisdiction, network conditions and existing tariff rules.

For a bank analysing a regulated utility, the risk is not simply that electricity demand rises. It is whether investment earns an approved return, how quickly costs can be recovered and whether regulatory decisions change. For a company building computing capacity, the risk is whether tariffs and grid charges remain compatible with the business model. For nearby businesses, connection competition and electricity affordability may be just as relevant as the promise of new economic activity. These competing interests make data-centre expansion a governance issue, not merely an engineering problem.

Energy supply requires a portfolio of answers

There is no universal technology that can meet all incremental electricity demand. Renewable generation may be competitive and fast to build in some markets, but weather-dependent output requires suitable networks, flexibility and storage or complementary generation. Natural gas can provide dispatchable supply but introduces fuel-price and emissions exposure. Nuclear power may provide firm output yet often involves substantial investment and lengthy development periods. Onsite generation can supplement grid access, although permits, fuel supply and operating reliability remain important.

The IEA expects multiple sources to contribute to growth in data-centre electricity consumption. That is not an argument that every facility should pursue the same mix. The best arrangement depends on local resource conditions, market design, service reliability requirements and actual system emissions. Technology businesses and financiers should distinguish contractual procurement of renewable electricity from the physical electricity consumed at a particular moment. Matching annual energy quantities on paper is not identical to ensuring reliable, low-emission supply across every hour of operation.

Efficiency can reduce demand per task without reducing total demand

Improvements in chip performance, model design and cooling can allow more computation for each unit of electricity. Better efficiency is economically valuable, particularly when power is expensive or scarce. However, total consumption may still grow if the lower cost of computing expands the volume of tasks businesses choose to perform. This is a familiar effect across technology sectors: productivity per unit improves while total activity increases. Predictions should therefore distinguish electricity per computation, installed capacity, utilisation and aggregate energy demand.

The IEA’s April 2026 update reported that data-centre electricity demand rose 17% in 2025, with AI-focused facilities growing faster. Such growth rates should not be extrapolated mechanically for a decade. Technology adoption, semiconductor supply, electricity prices, regulations and business profitability can all change the trajectory. Scenario analysis is more useful than a single confident forecast. Companies evaluating investment should ask what happens if the demand for AI services rises more slowly, if grids take longer to connect, or if future computing systems require less energy than initially expected.

What could make the projections change

Project announcements should not be confused with completed infrastructure. Some proposed facilities will be redesigned, delayed or cancelled as costs, market conditions and electricity constraints evolve. Others may scale in phases, allowing operators to test demand before committing the full capital budget. A central scenario is useful for planning, but financing arrangements need to survive plausible deviations. Higher construction costs, a delayed transformer or a drop in contracted computing prices can alter a project’s economics independently of headline AI adoption. The uncertainty is amplified where a facility needs both grid reinforcement and a new supply contract.

Stakeholders also have to evaluate the distribution of benefits. A data-centre campus may support new generation and network upgrades, yet those projects can face competing claims on land, water and local budgets. A utility may view a new large load as a long-term revenue opportunity while worrying about stranded infrastructure if the customer leaves or reduces consumption. Transparent connection rules, appropriately allocated costs and credible security requirements can improve the investment environment. These governance details receive less attention than new AI model releases, but they may determine which projects reach commercial operation at acceptable cost.

What financial analysts should monitor

For investors and lenders, useful indicators extend beyond announced data-centre capacity. Grid connection agreements, committed versus speculative projects, electricity costs, equipment delivery schedules and contracted customer revenue can help distinguish a viable facility from a promotional pipeline. Utilisation matters: high installed capacity is not equivalent to high fee-generating activity. Analysts should examine how capital expenditure is funded and whether revenue growth supports depreciation, maintenance, energy expense and the need for repeated hardware upgrades.

The broader economy also deserves attention. New electricity infrastructure may benefit industrial users beyond data centres if designed with suitable spare capacity and cost allocation. But poorly coordinated projects could exacerbate congestion and electricity bills. The public-policy objective is not to suppress digital innovation or assume that every infrastructure investment delivers value. It is to create transparent arrangements in which the costs, reliability implications and economic benefits can be assessed. Power supply is becoming part of the competitive landscape for AI, and the winners may be determined as much by execution and infrastructure discipline as by software capability.

References

1. IEA, Key Questions on Energy and AI (2026). Source

2. IEA, Energy and AI: Executive Summary (2025). Source

3. IEA, Electricity 2026: Executive Summary. Source

4. IEA, Data Centre Electricity Demand Update (April 2026). Source