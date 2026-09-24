Why Digital Identity Is Becoming Part of Payment Infrastructure

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A digital payment depends on more than an account number and a fast network. Someone must decide who is giving the instruction, whether that person is entitled to act and whether the request has been altered or manipulated. As payments become faster and more accessible, these identity decisions move…

A digital payment depends on more than an account number and a fast network. Someone must decide who is giving the instruction, whether that person is entitled to act and whether the request has been altered or manipulated. As payments become faster and more accessible, these identity decisions move closer to the heart of financial infrastructure. A transfer can complete in seconds while a mistaken identity decision can take much longer to repair.

The problem is not solved by asking for more passwords. NIST’s digital identity guidelines set out distinct questions about identity proofing, authentication and federation. Proofing concerns whether a person is who they claim to be; authentication concerns whether the current user controls the credentials; federation concerns how a trusted identity assertion can be used across services. Payment systems need all three questions answered in appropriate contexts, rather than treating a successful sign-in as proof that every subsequent transaction is safe.

Fraud can survive a valid login

Many payment controls were designed to stop an unauthorised person entering an account. They can work well against simple credential theft. Yet a genuine customer can be persuaded to authorise a transfer to a fraudster. A criminal can also take over an account through social engineering or exploit a change to a trusted device. The payment provider therefore needs to consider not only whether credentials were presented but whether the behaviour and beneficiary make sense.

The EBA and ECB report on payment fraud examines fraud patterns and the effect of authentication controls in European payments. It demonstrates why fraud analysis must distinguish the method used, the type of scam and who ultimately bears a loss. Stronger authentication can reduce certain attacks without eliminating deception that leads the customer to press “confirm”.

This is a reason to combine controls. A bank may verify a device, flag a new payee, inspect unusual payment patterns and offer a clear warning before a high-risk transfer. Each additional step has a cost in time and customer friction. The aim is to add the right level of scrutiny to the right transaction, not to demand the same proof for every low-value routine payment.

Identity proofing and access are connected

At account opening, a bank or payment provider needs confidence in the applicant’s identity under the rules that apply to it. Remote onboarding can improve access for people far from branches, but it may exclude those without conventional documents, newer devices or reliable connectivity. Requiring one perfect digital credential for every customer could leave legitimate users behind.

The World Bank’s research on identification for development treats trusted identification as an enabler of services while recognising coverage, design and governance challenges. Financial inclusion depends not simply on issuing an ID but on whether people can use it safely, correct errors and recover access when a device or credential is lost. A payment product designed for widespread use needs a path through those everyday problems.

Identity checks should also be proportionate. A government credential may establish legal identity but not prove that a payment is wise or free from coercion. Transaction monitoring may find suspicious behaviour but should not be mistaken for proof of criminal intent. Designing the controls as distinct layers makes it easier to explain both their strengths and their limits.

Reusable credentials create new choices

Digital identity wallets can allow a person to present selected attributes to a service without repeating a full onboarding process. The European Commission’s framework for the EU Digital Identity Wallet outlines an approach in which users can obtain and share credentials across contexts. The potential benefit for payments is smoother verification of attributes such as identity or eligibility.

Interoperability is the difficult part. Banks, merchants, governments and wallet providers need to agree which credentials they trust, what a credential actually proves and how they detect revocation or expiry. A reusable credential can reduce repeated data collection, but a weak issuer or a poorly protected recovery process could spread risk across multiple services. The technical format alone does not settle responsibility when something goes wrong.

Privacy choices are equally important. A payment provider may need to establish that an applicant satisfies a requirement without retaining unnecessary information about the person’s life. The ability to share a specific attribute can be useful if it is implemented with careful data minimisation. A wallet should give users understandable choices while meeting the legal requirements for audit, dispute handling and financial crime controls.

Authentication must withstand changing attacks

Credentials based only on information a person remembers can be stolen, reused or captured through convincing messages. Device-based and cryptographic methods can make some attacks harder, especially when they bind an action to the legitimate service. They are not infallible. If a fraudster persuades a customer to approve an action, stronger technology may verify the customer perfectly while the underlying decision remains harmful.

The BIS overview of digital fraud explains that technology, supervision, industry cooperation and consumer protections all have roles. Identity controls fit within that larger picture. Payment providers should test not only whether an authentication challenge succeeds but what happens after an account recovery request, a newly enrolled device or a first payment to an unfamiliar recipient.

Recovery deserves particular attention. Customers change phones, lose access and sometimes need help during stressful events. A provider with secure daily authentication but a weak support desk can expose accounts through the recovery route. Conversely, an impossibly strict recovery process can lock people out of wages or essential payments. Policy needs a safe, practical exception path with monitoring and clear accountability.

Shared infrastructure requires shared responsibility

If identity becomes reusable across services, the organisations in the chain must define their roles. Who checked the underlying evidence? Who maintains the credential? Who detects an attempted takeover? Who receives a complaint when a payment is made in error? Contracts and system designs should answer these questions before a problem occurs.

The incentives are not identical. A merchant wants fewer abandoned checkouts. A bank wants confidence that the payer is authorised. A customer wants both convenience and the ability to challenge a mistake. A public authority may focus on lawful identification and access. Effective standards can allow different organisations to communicate clearly, but governance determines how failures are investigated and remedied.

This also raises competition questions. If only a few large platforms can verify identity across services, smaller payment providers may become dependent on their rules and availability. Open, well governed interoperability can lower switching costs, although it still needs controls against fraudulent issuers and excessive data sharing. Convenience is valuable when users retain meaningful choice and recourse.

Measure outcomes rather than the number of checks

Adding verification screens is an easy way to appear more secure. The stronger test is whether losses, false positives and customer harm improve. A bank should measure successful fraud attempts, customers wrongly blocked, time to restore access and how often warnings actually change behaviour. Differences across age groups, devices and accessibility needs can reveal where a control is failing legitimate users.

Payment speed makes these measures especially relevant. Once money has moved, recovery depends on operational coordination and the rules of the payment system. A robust identity programme therefore includes prevention, detection, customer support and dispute handling. The quality of an individual login prompt is only one part of it.

Digital identity is becoming payment infrastructure because it influences whether a person can enter the system, authorise a transaction and recover from an error. The most credible design is neither frictionless at any cost nor restrictive by default. It uses trustworthy credentials, proportionate checks and clear remedies, with enough flexibility to serve real people when their circumstances are not ideal.

A payment instruction contains several identities

The payer is the most obvious person to verify, but the recipient and the device also matter. A legitimate user can accidentally enter the wrong destination or be shown a payment request from an impersonator. Confirmation-of-payee style checks can help identify a mismatch between the intended person and the account details. They are valuable controls, though their coverage and legal consequences differ among payment systems.

The device can offer signals about risk, such as whether it has been seen before or whether a credential was recently changed. Those signals are not a substitute for treating the customer fairly. People replace phones, travel and use assistive technology. If every unfamiliar pattern triggers a lockout, security measures can exclude the users they are intended to protect. Decisions should be reviewable, and customers should have a clear route to resolve errors.

There is also a difference between knowing a beneficiary and knowing why money is being sent. A verified recipient can still be part of a scam, and a legitimate payee can have a name that differs from the payer’s expectation. Systems need to present the meaning and limits of a match clearly so that users do not mistake one control for a guarantee.

The problem of trust across organisations

Reusable identity claims can save time when a bank is confident in the quality of another organisation’s proofing. The relying bank still needs to know which assurance level applies, whether the credential remains valid and whether the person presenting it controls it today. Trust is a combination of technical verification, governance and legal responsibility.

An identity programme should define how errors are corrected. If a person’s name, eligibility or account status is wrong in a shared credential, which organisation updates it and how quickly does the change reach others? If a credential is revoked, relying services need a usable way to learn that fact. Without these processes, interoperability can circulate outdated information at speed.

Commercial arrangements matter too. Payment firms may face fees to use verification services, and those costs can shape access for smaller providers. Competition and resilience improve when important identity services are interoperable and users can change providers without rebuilding their identity from scratch. Standards can support this outcome, but the incentives and oversight must be aligned with it.

Design for disputes before they occur

A payment that appears authorised may later be disputed because an account was taken over, a user was deceived or a merchant failed to deliver. These cases need different evidence and may fall under different protections. Good identity records help reconstruct what happened, but collecting more data than necessary creates privacy and security risks of its own.

Providers can define what evidence is retained for each type of decision, how long it is kept and who can see it during a dispute. Customers need a plain explanation of how to report a problem and what happens next. Staff need tools to distinguish a routine mistake from an urgent fraud case. The response should preserve the ability to investigate without treating every customer as suspect.

The test of a digital identity system is therefore broader than a successful demonstration. It should work when someone changes a phone, uses a new bank, is targeted by a convincing scam or needs to challenge a decision. Payments are infrastructure precisely because they must operate in all those ordinary and difficult circumstances.

Questions readers may ask

Will a digital ID stop payment scams

No. It can make some forms of impersonation harder, but a genuine customer may still be deceived. Payment monitoring, clear warnings and routes to report fraud remain important.

Does a digital identity wallet need to reveal everything about me

No. A well designed system can share the attribute needed for a transaction. The actual privacy outcome depends on implementation, rules and the data a relying organisation retains.

What happens if a customer loses the device

The provider needs a secure recovery route. Protecting that route is as important as protecting ordinary sign-in because attackers may target it as an easier way into the account.

Sources

NIST’s digital identity guidelines

EBA and ECB report on payment fraud

World Bank’s research on identification for development

European Commission’s framework for the EU Digital Identity Wallet

BIS overview of digital fraud

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