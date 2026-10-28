Tokenized Finance Is Moving Beyond Pilots. Trust Is Still the Missing Layer

Programmable assets could reshape markets, but legal rights, reliable settlement and interoperability will determine whether adoption lasts.

Tokenization promises to represent financial claims on programmable platforms, allowing some steps in trading, recordkeeping and settlement to be combined. Supporters see opportunities for faster processes, wider access and new product features. But turning an asset into a digital token does not automatically resolve who legally owns it, where it can be traded or which institution must deliver payment. The Bank for International Settlements argues that tokenized central bank money, commercial bank deposits and government bonds could form part of a next-generation financial architecture. The International Monetary Fund's October 2026 stability report adds a caution: tokenized markets remain small and can introduce new operational and liquidity vulnerabilities.

The promise is coordination, not merely digitisation

Much financial processing involves different institutions maintaining records, sending messages and reconciling information. A programmable platform could allow agreed rules to execute more closely alongside the asset transfer. That can reduce delays and errors in some transactions. Yet benefits depend on which participants use the infrastructure, whether systems can communicate and what legal consequences attach to each recorded action. Replacing a spreadsheet with a token is not itself a transformation.

The most persuasive applications solve a clear operational problem: fragmented ownership records, repeated reconciliation or settlement steps that are difficult to coordinate. For businesses, the case should be measured through cost, reliability and risk. For investors, it should be measured through rights and outcomes, not the novelty of the technology. A token cannot compensate for a weak underlying asset. See also: IMF research.

What is actually owned?

A token may represent direct legal ownership, a contractual claim against an intermediary or another form of entitlement. Those structures are not interchangeable. Investors need to know whether the issuer can redeem the token, what happens if an intermediary fails and which law governs disputes. Custody arrangements and the ability to correct an erroneous transfer also matter. Public visibility of a digital ledger does not guarantee that the recorded holder has enforceable rights in every jurisdiction.

Documentation should identify the legal issuer, the underlying asset, relevant service providers and the process for exercising ownership or redemption rights. Marketing language about fractional access or around-the-clock markets is secondary. Clear property rights remain essential to confidence, especially when tokens move between platforms or across borders.

Settlement assets are central to the model

A security transfer and a payment are two parts of one exchange. If assets move on a programmable platform but cash moves through an unrelated process, settlement risk may remain. The BIS's unified-ledger discussion examines arrangements involving tokenized central bank reserves, commercial bank money and government bonds. The point is not that every institution will adopt a single shared platform. It is that settlement arrangements must preserve trust in the monetary system while allowing useful innovation.

Different forms of digital money create different legal and credit exposures. A token designed to maintain a stable price is not necessarily equivalent to a bank deposit or central bank money. Firms should identify the settlement asset, its issuer, redemption rules and applicable safeguards. Efficiency gains that weaken certainty of payment could simply replace an old operational problem with a new financial one. See also: Bank for International Settlements research.

Interoperability decides the reach

Financial markets consist of many venues, custodians, banks and legal systems. A token usable only in one closed environment may deliver local efficiency but limited wider benefit. Interoperability can reduce friction, yet connecting platforms introduces technical and governance questions. Participants must agree how identities are checked, assets are transferred and errors are addressed when records differ. Bridges and other connecting mechanisms can become additional points of vulnerability.

A sustainable design balances standardisation with flexibility. Institutions should test how transactions move when one service is unavailable, whether a token can be frozen lawfully and what happens to settlement if two systems disagree. These are ordinary questions in financial infrastructure, expressed through a new technology.

Liquidity cannot be programmed into existence

Tokenization can make it easier to record or divide an asset. It does not automatically create a deep market of willing buyers. Some assets are illiquid because their cash flows are uncertain, their information is limited or their investor base is narrow. Token form does not eliminate those economic characteristics. The IMF notes that early tokenized equity markets can be more fragmented and volatile than established counterparts.

Promises of continuous trading deserve qualification. An exchange may operate continuously while meaningful bids are scarce at certain hours. Investors should consider spreads, market-maker arrangements, redemption mechanisms and the possibility of a sale at a discount. The ability to submit an order at any time is different from the ability to execute it at a predictable price. See also: BIS research.

Operational risk enters through new doors

Smart contracts can automate agreed actions, but software defects, compromised credentials and administrative privileges can still cause losses or disruption. Tokenized systems may depend on oracles to supply external data, on custody providers to protect keys and on cloud or network infrastructure to remain available. Security reviews help, but they do not prove that a system cannot fail. Governance must specify who can pause a process, correct an error or respond to an incident.

Regulators and market operators also need transparency across interconnected positions. Faster settlement can reduce some exposures while increasing the speed at which problems propagate. Stress testing should consider cyber incidents, sudden withdrawal demand and failures of linked service providers. The objective is reliable financial infrastructure, not automation without accountability.

Adoption will be judged by real outcomes

The strongest near-term business cases are those where tokenization reduces unnecessary steps without weakening investor protections. Institutions can compare processing costs, settlement failures, data accuracy, legal clarity and customer experience against existing systems. Not every use case will justify migration, especially where well-functioning infrastructure already operates efficiently. Pilot announcements are evidence of experimentation, not proof of commercial success.

The central trend is a gradual attempt to make financial records and settlement work together more effectively. Progress will depend on technical standards, supervised institutions and enforceable claims. If tokenization achieves those conditions, it may expand the range of useful financial services. If it does not, the result could be another layer of complexity wrapped around familiar assets. See also: IMF research.

The future of tokenized finance depends less on how many assets receive digital labels than on whether their owners can rely on the rights, payments and safeguards behind them.

What a credible pilot should demonstrate

Financial technology announcements can concentrate on the number of institutions participating in a trial or the value of assets represented on a platform. Those figures provide context, but they do not establish that a process is cheaper, safer or ready for broad use. A credible pilot should specify the starting problem, comparison process and measurable outcome. It should identify which steps were removed, which risks changed and whether the apparent gains survive when the system is connected to existing business operations.

An institution considering adoption should also ask whether participants can leave the platform without losing access to records, and what happens if the operator becomes insolvent. Legal recognition, operational continuity and portability may be more significant than a demonstration of rapid settlement under controlled conditions. That does not diminish the potential of tokenization. It makes the investment case stronger by separating genuine process improvements from novelty. The most useful question is not whether a transaction can occur on a distributed ledger, but whether that route makes the financial obligation more dependable.

For financial firms, the transition also involves people and responsibilities. Compliance officers need to understand who can access transactional records, auditors need evidence that the ledger reflects enforceable obligations and operations staff must know how exceptions are resolved. Cross-border services require a further assessment of which jurisdiction governs ownership, settlement and disputes. Technology projects can fail commercially if these questions are deferred until after a platform is built. Conversely, early cooperation among legal, risk, technology and business teams can prevent costly redesign. The strongest digital-finance projects begin with an agreed operating model and then use technology to implement it, rather than assuming the code itself constitutes governance.

References

IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026. https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2026/10/13/global-financial-stability-report-october-2026

Bank for International Settlements, Annual Economic Report 2025. https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2025e.pdf

BIS, Next-Generation Monetary and Financial System, June 2025. https://www.bis.org/media-releases/20250624-next-generation-monetary-and-financial-system-takes-shape-based-tokenised-unified-ledger-bis