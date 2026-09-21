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Digital twins are evolving from specialist engineering models into broader decision systems for factories, buildings, infrastructure and other physical operations. The next stage of adoption may be less about visual simulation and more about management.

Digital twins are evolving from specialist engineering models into broader decision systems for factories, buildings, infrastructure and other physical operations. The next stage of adoption may be less about visual simulation and more about management.

Digital twins are moving beyond engineering

For years, the phrase “digital twin” was most commonly associated with engineering: a virtual representation of a machine, factory or physical asset used to test designs, monitor performance or predict maintenance. That remains an important use case, but the technology is moving into a broader role. As organizations connect operational data, business systems and AI, digital twins are starting to function as management layers for physical operations.

The shift matters because many organizations still manage real-world assets through fragmented systems. Maintenance sits in one application, sensor data in another, planning in spreadsheets, finance in an enterprise resource planning platform and operational knowledge in the heads of experienced staff. A digital twin can provide a common model that links these sources to the physical environment they describe.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology describes digital twins as synchronized virtual models that can help represent, diagnose, predict and optimize manufacturing operations. That definition points to something larger than visualization. A mature twin can become a decision environment in which managers test alternatives before committing capital, changing schedules or interrupting production.

From dashboard to decision system

Traditional operational dashboards summarize what has already happened. Digital twins aim to add context and relationships. A machine is not simply a row in a database; it is connected to a production line, upstream and downstream processes, energy use, maintenance history, staffing requirements and customer demand.

This relational view is visible in platforms such as Azure Digital Twins, which allow organizations to model entire environments and connect operational data with business systems. The important concept is not the specific platform. It is the idea that physical operations can be represented as a living graph of assets, spaces, processes and relationships.

Once that model is continuously updated, management questions become easier to simulate. What happens if one line goes offline? Which orders are affected? How much buffer inventory is required? What is the cost of delaying maintenance? Which energy constraint becomes binding during a period of peak production? These are cross-functional questions that conventional monitoring tools often answer only after significant manual reconciliation.

Why AI makes twins more useful

Artificial intelligence increases the value of digital twins because it can interpret larger volumes of operating data, detect patterns and help generate scenarios. But AI also increases the need for a reliable operational model. Without context, an algorithm may identify anomalies without understanding their business significance. A twin provides the structure that explains what an asset is, how it relates to other assets and which operational rules matter.

This creates a potentially powerful combination. Sensors describe what is happening. The twin provides context. AI identifies patterns or proposes actions. Human operators retain oversight and decide which interventions are appropriate. In well-designed systems, the objective is not autonomous control for its own sake, but better and faster decision support.

The most valuable applications are likely to be those where physical complexity makes intuition unreliable. Large factories, logistics networks, energy systems, buildings, ports and transport infrastructure can all contain thousands of interacting variables. In such environments, a structured virtual representation can reduce the cost of testing operational changes.

Standardization is becoming more important

A major obstacle to wider adoption is that digital twins have often been built as bespoke projects. Customized models can create value, but they are difficult to scale across sites or integrate with suppliers and partners. This is why standards are becoming increasingly important.

NIST work on manufacturing digital twin standards highlights ISO 23247 and the need for common frameworks, reference models and interfaces. Standardization can make twins more interoperable and reusable, while also improving trust in the models that support operational decisions.

The issue is not simply technical compatibility. A twin used for management needs clear ownership of data definitions, update frequency, model assumptions and validation. If two departments use different meanings for “available capacity” or “asset condition,” the twin can reproduce organizational inconsistency rather than solve it. Governance therefore becomes as important as the 3D model or sensor feed.

The business case depends on the decision

Digital twins can be expensive to build, particularly when organizations attempt to model everything at once. A more practical approach starts with a decision that is already economically important. Examples include reducing unplanned downtime, improving throughput, optimizing energy consumption, planning maintenance or testing capacity changes.

Research and case work from McKinsey has emphasized factory digital twins as tools for optimization, scheduling and “what-if” analysis. That focus on decisions is critical. A twin should not be judged by how visually impressive it is, but by whether it changes the quality, speed or cost of operational choices.

The same principle applies outside manufacturing. A building twin may help operators understand energy demand and equipment performance. A logistics twin may model bottlenecks. An infrastructure twin may support inspection and lifecycle planning. In each case, the value comes from linking physical reality to a repeatable decision process.

Spatial data is becoming part of enterprise data architecture

Another trend is the growing use of visual and spatial data alongside traditional business records. Assets exist in physical space, and many operational problems are easier to understand when location, geometry and condition are represented together. This is one reason digital-twin platforms are converging with 3D visualization, reality capture and spatial computing.

Deloitte, for example, has described its Digital Reality Enterprise Asset Management initiative as a way to combine visual and spatial information with contextual business data. The broader trend is that spatial information is moving closer to mainstream enterprise architecture instead of remaining isolated in engineering tools.

That can make collaboration easier across functions. Operations teams can see asset condition, finance teams can connect maintenance decisions to lifecycle cost, and management can explore scenarios using a common representation. The result is not necessarily a single universal twin, but a shared operational language.

Trustworthiness will determine how far the technology goes

As digital twins become more involved in operational decisions, trust becomes a central requirement. NIST’s 2026 Digital Twins Workshops Summary Report highlighted continuing challenges around interoperability, cybersecurity, verification, validation and uncertainty. These are not secondary issues. If a twin is used to recommend production changes or maintenance priorities, managers need to know how accurate it is and where uncertainty remains.

This is especially important when AI is added to the system. Predictive models can produce confident-looking outputs even when underlying data are incomplete. A trustworthy twin therefore needs controls around data quality, model validation, access rights, versioning and human review.

The organizations that gain the most from digital twins are unlikely to be those that build the most elaborate visualizations. They will be those that make the twin reliable enough to become part of routine management. That means embedding it in planning, maintenance, risk and investment processes rather than treating it as a standalone technology demonstration.

A management layer for the physical economy

The long-term significance of digital twins may be that they give the physical economy a software-like management layer. Software teams can test code before deployment, observe systems in real time and roll back changes. Physical operations have traditionally had fewer opportunities for experimentation because mistakes can be costly and disruptive. Digital twins narrow that gap by creating a controlled environment for scenario testing and continuous learning.

The technology is still developing, and many projects will remain narrow or experimental. But the direction is becoming clearer. As sensor coverage improves, enterprise data becomes more connected and AI becomes easier to integrate, the twin can move from an engineering model to a cross-functional operating system for physical assets.

For business leaders, the question is therefore not whether every asset needs a digital twin. It is where a synchronized virtual model can materially improve decisions. When that link is clear, digital twins can become less of a technology trend and more of a management capability.

Key questions

What is changing about digital twins?

They are moving beyond design and maintenance into broader operational decision-making, linking physical assets with enterprise data, planning and AI.

Why are standards important?

Common models and interfaces can reduce one-off customization, improve interoperability and make it easier to validate and reuse digital-twin components.

Where should companies start?

A focused operational decision - such as maintenance, throughput, energy use or capacity planning - is usually a stronger starting point than attempting to model an entire organization at once.

References

• NIST - Digital Twins for Advanced Manufacturing

• NIST - Manufacturing Digital Twin Standards

• NIST - Digital Twins Workshops Summary Report

• McKinsey - Digital twins: the next frontier of factory optimization

• Microsoft Learn - What is Azure Digital Twins?

• Deloitte - Digital Reality Enterprise Asset Management

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