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Why Digital Identity Is Becoming Economic Infrastructure

As payments, public services and private platforms become more connected, identity is shifting from a login function to a foundational layer of the digital economy.

As payments, public services and private platforms become more connected, identity is shifting from a login function to a foundational layer of the digital economy.

Identity is moving below the application layer

Digital identity was once treated mainly as an application-level problem: a username, password and account record managed independently by each service provider. That model is changing. As more economic activity moves online, identity is becoming a shared infrastructure layer connecting payments, public services, financial onboarding and data exchange.

The shift matters because every digital transaction begins with some version of the same question: who or what is on the other side? If that question can be answered with appropriate assurance, many downstream processes become easier to automate. If it cannot, fraud controls, manual checks and duplicated verification expand.

The World Bank describes digital public infrastructure as including digital identity, payments and trusted data exchange that can serve as reusable building blocks across sectors.

Authentication is becoming an economic control

Identity systems do more than confirm a name. They establish levels of assurance. A low-risk interaction may need only basic authentication, while opening a financial account or authorising a sensitive transaction may require stronger evidence and more secure credentials.

NIST's updated Digital Identity Guidelines formalise this distinction across identity proofing, authentication and federation. The framework is government-focused, but the underlying principle is broadly relevant: digital identity should be matched to the risk of the transaction.

This risk-based approach is important because stronger verification is not free. It adds friction, cost and potential exclusion. The design challenge is therefore to use sufficient assurance without making routine digital activity unnecessarily difficult.

Federation changes the economics of onboarding

When every organisation independently verifies every user, the economy pays repeatedly for the same identity checks. Federated or reusable identity models can reduce duplication by allowing trusted assertions to move between systems under defined rules.

That does not mean a single universal identity database. In many architectures, the more important capability is controlled interoperability: one provider can verify identity, another can rely on that verification, and the user can retain clear consent and visibility over what is shared.

The World Bank has argued that interoperable digital infrastructure can strengthen fast-payment ecosystems by linking identity, payments and trusted data exchange.

Businesses will need identity strategies, not just login systems

As identity becomes infrastructure, companies will need to think beyond authentication screens. They will need policies for credential strength, delegated authority, machine identities, data sharing, recovery, fraud monitoring and lifecycle management.

This is especially important as AI agents and automated systems begin to initiate actions on behalf of people and companies. The question will no longer be only whether a user is authenticated, but whether an authorised digital agent has the right to perform a specific action at a specific time.

That pushes identity closer to governance. Permissions, auditability and revocation become essential economic controls rather than background IT features.

Trust may become a reusable asset

The long-term promise of mature digital identity infrastructure is not simply fewer passwords. It is the ability to make trust more portable across systems without making data exposure more widespread.

If implemented well, reusable identity can reduce onboarding duplication, improve payment security and support new digital services. If implemented poorly, it can create concentration, privacy and exclusion risks. The architecture therefore matters as much as the technology.

Digital identity is becoming economic infrastructure because it increasingly determines who can participate, transact and delegate authority across the digital economy.

Key Questions

Why is digital identity becoming infrastructure?

Because many sectors depend on the same core functions: identity proofing, authentication, permissions and trusted data exchange.

Does reusable identity mean one central database?

Not necessarily. Federated models can allow trusted assertions to be reused without centralising every underlying data record.

What is the next challenge?

Managing identity and authority for automated agents and machine-to-machine activity while preserving auditability, security and user control.

References

• NIST - SP 800-63-4 Digital Identity Guidelines

• NIST - Digital Identity Guidelines project

• World Bank - Digital Public Infrastructure and Development

• World Bank - Interoperable digital public infrastructure and fast payments

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