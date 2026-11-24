A data centre developer can have a site, customers and a construction timetable and still wait years for the electricity capacity the project needs. The constraint may be a substation, transmission line or source of dependable generation. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres u…

A data centre developer can have a site, customers and a construction timetable and still wait years for the electricity capacity the project needs. The constraint may be a substation, transmission line or source of dependable generation. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centres used 485 terawatt-hours of electricity worldwide in 2025. It projects consumption of about 950 terawatt-hours by 2030, or roughly 3% of global electricity demand. A share of that size can create much larger demands in the places where projects cluster. IEA 2026 assessment of energy and AI

That concentration is changing the questions that developers, utilities and regulators ask. How much electricity will a project need as it opens? Will later phases go ahead? Does the local grid have enough capacity at its busiest hours? Who pays for new infrastructure if an expected customer changes its plans? The answers can determine when a site opens, where investment goes and how the costs of a connection are shared.

National demand figures can conceal local pressure

The global projection covers data centres running many kinds of computing. The electricity requirements of individual sites depend on the equipment installed, the work it performs and the systems that keep it cool. Artificial intelligence adds a growing source of demand. The IEA estimates that electricity use by AI-focused data centres will roughly triple between 2025 and 2030, even as the efficiency of some computing tasks improves. More use, and a shift toward tasks that require more computing, can outweigh reductions in energy per task. IEA outlook for data centre electricity demand

In a June 2026 update, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimated that data centres could account for 11.8% of US electricity use in 2030 in its reference case. The range across scenarios was 9.5% to 15.3%. The laboratory modelled factors including equipment shipments, server usage and cooling. Those estimates cover the United States. The IEA’s 3% figure is a global share in a separate analysis, so the figures have different denominators and assumptions. Both show why the location of demand is important to understanding the effect on electricity systems. Berkeley Lab US data centre energy usage update

A utility has to serve the load on its own network. Its engineers need an estimate of peak demand in megawatts as well as annual use in megawatt-hours. The two can imply different network needs. A hypothetical facility drawing 100 megawatts continuously for a 24-hour day would consume 2,400 megawatt-hours. Another facility could consume the same amount in fewer hours while requiring more capacity during those hours. The first figure measures power needed at a moment. The second measures energy used over time.

A developer may find land close to fibre routes and customers but far from an available grid connection. A site with access to dependable power may open sooner even if it involves longer network links or different construction costs. A large campus may also be built in stages. The first phase can operate with the capacity available today while a later phase depends on new equipment. That makes the delivery date for a transformer or line an important part of the project’s commercial timetable.

The IEA’s 2023 study of electricity grids noted that new grid infrastructure often takes five to 15 years to plan, permit and complete. That range concerns new grid infrastructure generally. A particular data centre connection can take more or less time depending on local conditions and the upgrades required. The IEA’s 2026 analysis of energy and AI identifies grid connections and energy equipment among the constraints shaping how quickly data centre projects can expand. IEA electricity grid study and IEA energy and AI assessment

Location also affects the kinds of work a data centre can support. A facility that serves applications requiring fast responses may need to be near users or major communications routes. A facility running some batch computing may have greater choice about where that work takes place. Cooling requirements, operating reliability and access to staff can all affect the result. A region with spare generating capacity can still be a poor fit if there is insufficient network capacity at the particular site or the service cannot meet customer requirements.

Flexible demand can help in some hours

A utility may value a customer’s ability to reduce demand during a period of system stress. A data centre could do that by shifting certain computing tasks to another time or location, reducing work temporarily, or drawing on stored energy for a limited period. The available response varies with the task and facility. A job that can wait until the following morning gives an operator more latitude than a payment system or other service with tight availability commitments. IEA analysis of data centre power supply and flexibility

Flexibility has a practical limit. A battery can deliver substantial power for a specified duration, and then it needs to recharge. Moving computing elsewhere is easier when capacity is available at another site and when the application can run there within performance and data requirements. A utility planning around flexible demand needs to know how much load can be reduced, how long the reduction can last and what happens if the operator is already responding to an interruption. A resource that helps on a short peak day may be insufficient when constraints last much longer.

Some developers are also exploring generation close to the facility. A project next to a power plant can face different network requirements from a conventional grid connection, depending on how the facilities are connected and what service the data centre expects during outages or maintenance. An arrangement that reserves grid backup still places demands on the wider system. The appropriate terms depend on the actual service a project uses. FERC fact sheet on large loads co-located with generation in PJM

Utilities need to know which projects will become customers

A proposed campus can be years away from taking power when it first appears in a connection queue. The developer may be assessing several sites, while a utility sees several separate applications. An application can still represent genuine interest even if the final project is smaller or arrives later than expected. Planning every upgrade around the sum of early requests can tie up money and equipment. Waiting for every commitment to be final can leave the network unprepared for projects that are ready to build.

A phased schedule provides more information than a single number for peak demand. Suppose a hypothetical developer requests capacity for a 300-megawatt campus but expects the first building to use 60 megawatts. A utility can assess which works are needed for the first phase and which depend on later buildings. The developer can distinguish the capacity it needs on opening day from the capacity required if its business plan succeeds. Updates tied to actual construction and equipment orders can help the utility revise its assumptions before committing to infrastructure.

Financing matters on both sides. Data centre investors face the risk of paying for a site before it can generate revenue. Utilities can face the opposite timing problem if they build for customers whose plans change. The ownership, cost and useful life of new infrastructure influence how that risk is shared. Regulators may need to weigh the benefits of a connection against the prospect of other customers paying for capacity built around a project that arrives late or uses less electricity than planned.

The timing of an upgrade can change its value to the existing network. A new substation that also serves nearby customers may have uses beyond a single campus. Equipment designed around the requirements of one site may be harder to use elsewhere if the project changes. The design of the works therefore matters when regulators consider who benefits and how costs should be recovered.

The cost debate depends on who uses which services

In December 2025, the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission directed regional grid operator PJM to develop clearer service rules for large loads co-located with generation. The order addressed reliability and how to account for service those customers receive from the grid. PJM is one regional example. The issues it illustrates can arise elsewhere under different rules, especially where a large customer expects a mix of on-site resources and network support. FERC December 2025 fact sheet on PJM co-location rules

Electricity costs can move in different directions depending on the market. New demand can require expensive capacity in a constrained area. A large customer making a credible long-term commitment may also contribute revenue toward infrastructure it shares with other customers. The outcome depends on the tariff, the investments the utility needs to make and how much capacity the project uses. Contracts and regulatory decisions determine who bears the cost if the forecast and the eventual demand diverge.

The growth of data centres will be visible in national electricity figures, but the investment decisions will be made site by site. The figures that matter locally are the capacity needed in the busiest hours, the date that capacity can be delivered and the strength of the customer’s commitment to use it. Those details will determine whether an announcement becomes a working facility and what it means for the grid around it.

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