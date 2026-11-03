Tokenisation Is Moving From Financial Experiment to Infrastructure Debate

The next phase of digital finance is less about launching another token and more about connecting trusted money, assets and settlement systems.
A new emphasis
Tokenisation—the representation of money or assets on programmable digital platforms—has become a major topic for central banks, financial institutions and market operators. The Bank for International Settlements’ 2026 Annual Economic Report argues that technologies enabling programmable transfers could improve the efficiency of financial services. Yet it frames the essential policy question as preserving trust in money while upgrading infrastructure, rather than assuming that every blockchain-based arrangement is an improvement. [1] [2]
Beyond the stablecoin debate
Stablecoins have illustrated demand for digital instruments that can move across networks, but the BIS highlights concerns about redemption, financial integrity, fragmentation and broader monetary consequences if existing models become widely used. Its preferred direction is to bring useful features of tokenisation into a system anchored by central-bank money and supervised commercial banking arrangements. This is a policy perspective, not a declaration that all stablecoins or tokenised products operate identically. [1]
What a unified ledger could do
A unified ledger is a proposed architecture in which tokenised central-bank reserves, regulated commercial-bank money and other assets can interact on a common or interoperable platform. In principle, combining the transfer of assets and payment in a coordinated process could reduce reconciliation steps, settlement delays and the need for certain forms of prefunding. The BIS notes that such systems would still require legal certainty, governance safeguards and effective supervision. Real-world deployment may take different forms across jurisdictions. [3]
Why financial institutions care
Banks and asset managers see potential applications in cross-border payments, collateral mobility and more automated settlement. For corporates, improved infrastructure could eventually mean fewer operational frictions in complex transactions. Yet integration costs, technical standards, interoperability and cyber resilience remain barriers. The IMF’s October 2026 financial stability assessment warns that tokenised markets are still relatively small and may introduce new dependencies, leverage channels and liquidity mismatches as they grow. [3] [4]
Adoption is not inevitable
Technology alone does not determine whether a new financial rail becomes a market standard. Financial institutions need clarity on the legal rights represented by tokens, the treatment of settlement assets, who can access the system and how operational failures are handled. Economic incentives must also justify replacing or connecting with legacy processes. The BIS points to coordinated public-private experimentation, but pilot success does not automatically establish scalability across the entire financial system. [1] [3]
The trend to watch
The most consequential shift may be from isolated proofs of concept toward shared infrastructure that integrates existing monetary safeguards with more flexible digital functionality. For financial executives, the relevant questions are practical: which friction is being removed, who bears the new risks, and how can benefits be demonstrated? The next chapter of financial innovation will be judged by reliability, adoption and measurable efficiency—not by tokenisation terminology alone. [2] [4]
References
1. BIS, The Path to the Next-Generation Monetary and Financial System, June 2026. Source link
2. BIS, Annual Economic Report 2026. Source link
3. BIS, Anchoring Trust in Money: Innovation Beyond Stablecoins, 2026. Source link
4. IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026. Source link