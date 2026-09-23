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Digital identity has traditionally been treated as a gateway: prove who you are, receive access and continue with the transaction. That model is becoming more dynamic. Businesses increasingly need to verify not only a person's identity, but attributes such as authority, role, age, employment status,…

Digital identity has traditionally been treated as a gateway: prove who you are, receive access and continue with the transaction. That model is becoming more dynamic. Businesses increasingly need to verify not only a person's identity, but attributes such as authority, role, age, employment status, account ownership or entitlement at different points in a workflow. NIST's updated Digital Identity Guidelines reflect a broader shift toward more structured approaches to identity proofing, authentication and federation. The trend matters far beyond government systems because the same design questions are appearing across banking, commerce, healthcare, travel and enterprise software.

Identity is becoming reusable

Many digital processes still ask users to prove the same facts repeatedly. A customer uploads identification to one bank, another platform and another service provider. An employee proves role and access rights separately across applications. This creates friction, duplicated data and a large attack surface because sensitive information is stored in many places.

Digital credentials aim to change that model by making verified attributes reusable. Instead of every service independently collecting the full set of documents, a trusted issuer can provide a credential or assertion that another service can validate. The user or organisation can then present the relevant information without repeating the entire verification process.

NIST's latest framework separates identity proofing, authentication and federation into related but distinct functions. The identity-proofing volume focuses on how evidence is used to establish identity, while the broader framework addresses how that identity can be authenticated and asserted across systems. This modular approach mirrors how digital credentials are likely to develop commercially.

The business value is reduced verification friction

Identity checks are often treated as a compliance cost, but they also affect conversion rates, onboarding time and customer support. A reusable credential can potentially reduce the amount of information a user must enter, the number of documents a business must store and the time needed to establish trust.

The same principle applies inside companies. A digital credential can represent an employee's role, a supplier's certification, a device's status or a contractor's permission. Systems can validate the credential when access is requested rather than relying on static lists that quickly become outdated.

This is especially valuable as workflows become more automated. A human can notice contextual clues and resolve ambiguity. A software agent needs machine-readable evidence. Digital credentials can provide that evidence in a structured form that software can verify before acting.

Authentication is becoming more contextual

Passwords once carried most of the burden of proving access rights. Modern systems increasingly combine devices, cryptographic keys, behavioural signals and step-up checks. The objective is not simply to authenticate once, but to maintain confidence throughout a session or transaction.

The NIST authentication guidance reflects this more mature view by defining assurance levels and authenticator-management requirements rather than treating all logins as equivalent. For businesses, the implication is that authentication can be matched to risk. A low-risk action may require minimal friction, while a sensitive action can require stronger evidence.

Digital credentials extend this logic from authentication to attributes. A service may not need to know every detail about a user. It may only need a reliable assertion that the user is authorised to act, meets an age threshold or holds a valid professional status. Selective verification can reduce data collection while still supporting trust.

Credentials can become part of automation architecture

As enterprises deploy AI agents and automated workflows, questions of authority become more complex. What is an agent allowed to do? Which user or business does it represent? Can it approve a payment, retrieve a record or sign a contract? Traditional access-control lists may not be enough when software acts across multiple systems and organisations.

Digital credentials can provide a portable way to express identity and authority. An agent could present a credential that proves it is acting on behalf of a specific organisation and has permission for a defined task. A receiving system could validate that claim before allowing the action. This is still an emerging design space, but the underlying need is already visible: machine-to-machine activity requires machine-verifiable trust.

That could make identity infrastructure more closely connected to API security, payments, data sharing and AI governance. Credentials would no longer be a login feature. They would become part of transaction architecture.

Privacy and data minimisation become competitive features

Reusable credentials can reduce repeated data collection, but they can also create new privacy risks if poorly designed. A credential that reveals more information than necessary or can be tracked across services may undermine the benefits of the model.

NIST's Revision 4 framework places security, privacy and user experience alongside technical assurance. Its digital identity guidance provides a useful principle for commercial systems as well: stronger identity does not automatically require broader data collection.

Businesses may increasingly compete on how little sensitive information they need to hold. If a trusted credential can confirm an attribute without exposing the underlying document, the service can reduce both user friction and its own data-retention burden. In an environment of rising cyber risk, not storing unnecessary identity data can itself be a security advantage.

Trust infrastructure becomes a shared market layer

No credential system becomes broadly useful if every company uses an incompatible format or trust model. Adoption therefore depends on standards, interoperability and governance. Issuers, wallets, relying parties and regulators need common expectations about how credentials are created, verified, revoked and updated.

This is why digital identity is beginning to resemble payments. The user experience may appear simple, but the value depends on shared infrastructure underneath. The winning systems are likely to be those that let different organisations trust the same evidence without forcing users to repeat the entire verification process.

Digital credentials are therefore moving from a narrow identity product to a broader business infrastructure layer. They can reduce onboarding friction, support automated decisions, strengthen access control and limit unnecessary data collection. The trend is not about replacing every existing identity system. It is about making verified attributes more portable, machine-readable and reusable across the digital economy.

Key questions

What is a digital credential?

It is a machine-verifiable representation of an identity or attribute issued by a trusted party and presented to another service for validation.

How is it different from a password?

A password primarily proves control of an account. A credential can assert verified attributes, roles or permissions and can be used across different systems.

Why does this matter for businesses?

Reusable credentials can reduce onboarding friction, duplicated data collection and manual verification while supporting more automated workflows.

What are the main risks?

Poor interoperability, excessive data disclosure, weak revocation processes and unclear trust governance can undermine the model.

References

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