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Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports

Creditors' Plans and Financial Backing for Thames Water

July 8 (Reuters) - Creditors seeking to take control of Thames Water are preparing to provide fresh financial backing to the debt-laden utility, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Details of the Funding Proposal

• The lenders, who hold a majority of Thames Water's roughly £20 billion ($26.81 billion) of debt, plan to state that they will provide additional funding over the next 12 months, according to the report.

Auditor Review and Annual Results

• The move comes as Thames Water seeks a going-concern opinion from its auditor ahead of a July 15 accounts deadline, Sky News said, adding that the company plans to publish its annual results next week.

• The creditors will provide Thames Water with a "comfort letter" ahead of the accounts filing, Sky News said.

Equity and Debt Injection

• The proposal would inject £3.35 billion of equity and £3.5 billion of debt into Britain's largest water supplier, Sky News added.

• The plan also includes a commitment not to pay dividends until the 2030s, the report said.

Reactions and Previous Proposals

Verification and Comments

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Thames Water did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours. Ofwat referred Reuters to the creditor group for comment, while creditor group London & Valley Water declined to comment.

Previous Rescue Packages

• Senior creditors had proposed a multibillion-pound rescue package to stabilize the company, Reuters had reported previously.

• Last month, Britain's government rejected a £10 billion rescue proposal for Thames Water, increasing the likelihood of temporary nationalisation if a turnaround deal fails.

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Creditors plan fresh backing: roughly £3.35 bn in equity plus £3.5 bn in debt over next 12 months, with no dividends until the 2030s (citing Sky News)
  • The support includes a comfort letter to help Thames Water secure a going‑concern audit opinion ahead of its July 15 accounts deadline
  • This follows earlier £10 bn‑scale rescue proposals – including one with £3.35 bn equity and £6.65 bn debt – and government resistance heightens the stakes

Frequently Asked Questions

What funding are Thames Water's creditors preparing?
Creditors are preparing to provide £3.35 billion in equity and £3.5 billion in debt as new financial backing for Thames Water.
Why is Thames Water seeking additional funding?
Thames Water needs extra funding to address its £20 billion debt and to secure a going-concern opinion before an accounts deadline.
Will Thames Water pay dividends under the new proposal?
The proposed plan includes a commitment not to pay dividends until the 2030s.
What happens if a turnaround deal for Thames Water fails?
If a turnaround fails, the likelihood of temporary nationalisation of Thames Water increases.
When will Thames Water publish its annual results?
Thames Water plans to publish its annual results next week.

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