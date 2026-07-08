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UK takeover panel extends deadline for DCC takeover offer by KKR, Energy Capital consortium - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK takeover panel extends deadline for DCC takeover offer by KKR, Energy Capital consortium

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UK Takeover Panel Extends Deadline for DCC Takeover Bid by KKR, Energy Capital

Details and Implications of the DCC Takeover Bid Extension

Background of the Takeover Bid

July 8 - The UK Takeover Panel on Wednesday further extended until July 15 the deadline for a consortium of KKR and Energy Capital Partners to make a firm offer for DCC, the Irish energy distributor said.

The extension comes over a month after the London-listed company announced its backing to the U.S. investment firms' sweetened £5.7 billion ($7.62 billion) proposal, when the deadline was pushed to July 8.

Revised Proposal Details

• The revised proposal comprises £65.25 in cash and DCC's proposed final dividend of 147.22 pence per share.

Previous Offers and Shareholder Reactions

Initial Proposal and Rejection

• DCC earlier rejected the consortium's £4.95-billion proposal, saying it undervalued the company.

Shareholder Opposition to Revised Bid

• Financial Times reported earlier this month that some of DCC's largest shareholders, including Fidelity International, Aviva Investors and Ninety One, opposed the revised bid, saying the offer undervalued the company.

DCC's Strategic Focus and Recent Moves

• DCC has been simplifying operations and sharpening focus on its core energy business by stepping up acquisitions in Europe's liquid gas markets and divesting non-core units such as healthcare and technology.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7485 pounds)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The consortium’s revised offer values DCC at 6 672.22p per share—6 525.00p cash plus a proposed final dividend of 147.22p—which the board is minded to recommend, subject to definitive documentation (investegate.co.uk).
  • The extension stems from substantially completed due diligence and the need to finalise documentation; shareholders are advised to take no action, and there is no certainty of an offer (ca.investing.com).
  • This represents a significant premium (~33%) over the three-month average share price to 28 April, and follows earlier rejection of a lower bid and shareholder opposition from major institutions (thelondonreview.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new deadline for the DCC takeover offer from KKR and Energy Capital Partners?
The new deadline set by the UK Takeover Panel for a firm DCC takeover bid by KKR and Energy Capital Partners is July 15.
How much is the consortium's latest offer for DCC valued at?
The latest offer for DCC is valued at £5.7 billion ($7.62 billion), which includes £65.25 in cash and a final dividend per share.
Why did DCC initially reject the takeover proposal?
DCC initially rejected the consortium's £4.95-billion proposal, stating that it undervalued the company.
Which investors reportedly oppose the revised DCC takeover bid?
Major DCC shareholders like Fidelity International, Aviva Investors, and Ninety One reportedly opposed the revised bid, citing undervaluation.
What strategic changes has DCC made recently?
DCC has streamlined operations, focused on its core energy business, acquired liquid gas assets in Europe, and divested non-core units.

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