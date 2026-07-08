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US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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SEC Removes Legal Obstacle, Enabling UBS Crisis-Resolution Plan

SEC Decision Facilitates UBS Crisis Management Strategy

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told UBS Group on Wednesday that it would not object to certain securities transactions the bank may have to undertake if directed to do so by the Swiss regulator to ensure the bank's orderly resolution.

The SEC said it would not take enforcement action if UBS converted certain debt securities into equity without registering the offering with the U.S. regulator, removing a potential legal obstacle to the bank's crisis-resolution plans.

Key Details of the SEC Guidance

Here are some details:    

Bail-In Mechanism Explained

• The guidance relates to a potential "bail-in" of the bank, a crisis-management tool designed to recapitalize a failing lender by converting designated debt securities into equity rather than relying on taxpayer support.

Legal Interpretation and Exemptions

• The SEC said a debt-to-equity exchange ordered by Switzerland's financial regulator would constitute an "offer" and "sale" of securities under U.S. law, but could qualify for an exemption from Securities Act registration requirements.

Cross-Border Legal Implications

• The letter helps address cross-border legal conflicts highlighted by Swiss authorities' failure to implement Credit Suisse's resolution plan and move instead to broker a rescue takeover by UBS.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • The SEC’s no‑enforcement position paves the way for UBS to execute debt‑to‑equity bail‑in transactions ordered by FINMA without U.S. registration delays.
  • This aligns with the SEC’s April 2026 direction to staff to develop a registration exemption for foreign bail‑in schemes—a growing global trend in crisis resolution. (ashurst.com)
  • The move addresses cross‑border frictions exposed by the Credit Suisse resolution, facilitating orderly resolution strategies for systemically important banks like UBS. (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the US SEC take regarding UBS' crisis-resolution plan?
The US SEC stated it would not object to certain securities transactions, including debt-to-equity conversions, if ordered by the Swiss regulator, removing a legal obstacle for UBS.
What is a 'bail-in' in banking crisis management?
A 'bail-in' is a process in which a bank recapitalizes itself by converting debt securities into equity, instead of relying on taxpayer-funded bailouts.
Why did the SEC exempt UBS from registration requirements for certain transactions?
The SEC determined that a debt-to-equity exchange under Swiss regulatory direction could qualify for exemption from Securities Act registration, supporting cross-border crisis resolution.
How does this SEC guidance address previous cross-border legal conflicts?
The guidance helps prevent legal conflicts similar to those seen during Credit Suisse's resolution, by permitting UBS to comply with Swiss crisis-management measures without violating US securities laws.

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