Russian Attack on Odesa Port Leaves Four Dead, Six Injured, Officials Say
Details of the Odesa Port Attack
Casualties and Injuries Reported
July 8 (Reuters) - A Russian attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday killed four people and injured six, a senior official said.
Damage to Port Infrastructure
Statement from Local Authorities
Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram that the attack damaged infrastructure in the port, one of Ukraine's key export centres.
Impact on Ukraine's Export Capabilities
(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul)