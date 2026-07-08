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Naval Group sees Europe 'buying European' more, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Naval Group CEO: Europe Boosts Defence Spending With 'Buy European' Trend

European Defence Spending and Naval Group's Growth

PARIS, July 8 - Naval Group CEO Pierre-Eric Pommellet said on Wednesday that European governments choose to "buy European" more than they did before, amid a push on the continent to develop strategic autonomy.

Naval Group's revenue from Europe has sharply risen since 2019 and is poised to increase even further in the coming years, Pomellet said.

Revenue Growth and Strategic Partnerships

"In 2019, Naval Group generated zero euros in revenue in Europe," Pommellet told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of France's GICAN naval industry association.

Future Revenue Projections

"In 2026, we will generate €1 billion, and we will reach €1.5 billion in the coming years thanks to Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, and now Sweden, which has chosen us."

Increased Competition in the European Defence Market

Faced with the threat posed by Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine and with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's reluctance to fund Europe's defence, European governments' efforts to upgrade their navies have also led to an increase in competition among European rivals.

Recent Contract Losses and Wins

France's Naval Group lost out on major submarine programmes in Canada and Poland to Germany's TKMS and Sweden's Saab and a frigate contract in Norway to Britain's BAE Systems last year, before securing a significant contract in May to supply frigates to Sweden.

Potential Opportunities in Denmark

Pommellet said it was too early to say if its victory with Sweden might help secure a frigate contract that Denmark is due to award.

Naval Group's Strategic Importance

A strategic asset for France and the centrepiece of its naval industry, Naval Group builds and maintains the French Navy's most critical warships, nuclear-powered submarines and its aircraft carrier, making it a key pillar of France's defence capabilities and nuclear deterrence.

Ownership Structure

According to Naval Group's website, at the end of 2025, the French state owned 62.25% of Naval Group, while 35% was owned by defence electronics specialist Thales. The French state also owns about a 26% stake in Thales.

(Reporting by Florence Loève; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Naval Group’s revenue from Europe surged from €0 in 2019 to an estimated €1 billion in 2026, with expectations of reaching €1.5 billion through contracts in Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and Sweden, according to CEO Pierre‑Eric Pommellet. (boursorama.com)
  • European defense rearmament—spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine and limited U.S. support—has intensified competition, with Naval Group losing Canadian and Polish submarine deals to Germany’s TKMS and Saab, and a Norwegian frigate tender to BAE Systems, though it secured Sweden's frigate contract in May. (navalnews.com)
  • Naval Group remains a strategic pillar of French defense, building nuclear submarines, its aircraft carrier, and leading the FDI frigate program; as of end‑2024, the French State held 62.25% of Naval Group’s capital, and Thales 35%. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Naval Group's revenue from Europe increased since 2019?
European governments are increasingly prioritizing 'buy European' for defence contracts, boosting Naval Group's revenue and presence across the continent.
Which countries contributed to Naval Group's European revenue growth?
Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, and Sweden have notably contributed to Naval Group's rising European revenue.
How much European revenue is Naval Group expecting in the coming years?
Naval Group expects to reach €1 billion in 2026 and increase to €1.5 billion in the following years.
What competition does Naval Group face in European defence contracts?
Naval Group faces competition from Germany's TKMS, Sweden's Saab, and Britain's BAE Systems for major defence contracts in Europe.
What is the ownership structure of Naval Group?
At the end of 2025, the French state owned 62.25% of Naval Group and Thales owned 35%; the French state also holds a 26% stake in Thales.

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