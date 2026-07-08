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Finance

Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Polish Regulator Probes ING, mBank, BIK Over Mortgage Scoring Concerns

UOKiK Investigation into Mortgage Credit Scoring Practices

Details of the Search and Investigation

July 8 (Reuters) - Poland's antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK searched the offices of ING Bank Slaski, mBank, its mortgage unit mBank Hipoteczny and the country's credit information bureau BIK over potentially anti-competitive practices in mortgage credit scoring, it said on Wednesday.    The regulator is investigating whether the scoring system of BIK, a private entity co-owned by the two searched banks along with seven other lenders and the Polish Bank Association, unfairly lowers consumer scores based on the number of credit inquiries, it said on Wednesday.    If anti-competitive practices are confirmed, companies could face antitrust charges and fines of up to 10% of annual turnover.

Responses from Involved Parties

mBank's Position

• mBank to cooperate but calls allegations "baseless", appeals search order

ING and BIK's Cooperation

• ING and BIK cooperating with probe

Regulator and BIK Statements

• UOKiK says model may penalise rate-shopping borrowers

• BIK points to July 1 scoring changes

Scope of the Probe

• Probe targets practice rather than specific companies

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Alicja Surdy in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into BIK’s scoring model, which may lower consumer scores solely for submitting multiple mortgage credit inquiries—even if no loan is granted—potentially discouraging rate-shopping behavior. (uokik.gov.pl)
  • BIK, jointly owned by the searched banks and other lenders, has already begun implementing a new scoring model that excludes ‘empty’ credit inquiries and removes such inquiries from its database after 14 days if no loan is issued, effective July 1, 2026. (media.bik.pl)
  • If anti‑competitive practices are confirmed, the entities involved could face antitrust charges and fines up to 10% of their annual turnover. The probe targets the business practice itself, not just individual firms. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which banks were searched by Poland's UOKiK?
UOKiK searched the offices of ING Bank Slaski, mBank, mBank Hipoteczny, and the credit bureau BIK.
What is the focus of UOKiK's investigation?
The investigation centers on whether BIK's mortgage credit scoring system unfairly lowers consumer scores based on the number of credit inquiries.
What penalties could banks face if wrongdoing is found?
If anti-competitive practices are confirmed, companies could face antitrust charges and fines up to 10% of annual turnover.
Are the banks cooperating with the investigation?
mBank is cooperating but has called the allegations 'baseless,' while ING and BIK have also stated they are cooperating with the probe.
What recent changes has BIK made to its credit scoring model?
BIK points to changes made to its credit scoring model on July 1.

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