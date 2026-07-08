China’s Short-Notice Missile Test Raises Alarm Over Nuclear Transparency and Security

Concerns Over China’s Recent Ballistic Missile Test and International Reactions

Limited Notification and Lack of Transparency

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - China only gave the United States a few hours notice on July 6 that it was going to test launch a ballistic missile and gave insufficient detail, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

"China’s notification to the United States came only a few hours before the launch and failed to provide sufficient detail, falling considerably short of standards adopted by all other P5 nuclear weapon states," the official said.

Implications for Regional Security

"The test occurred amid China’s rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup and is of great concern to the region," the official added.

International Criticism and Response

China's military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on Monday, state media reported, drawing criticism and concern from the U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Martina in Washington, writing by Bhargav Acharya; editing by Michelle Nichols)