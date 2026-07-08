Greenlanders Stand Firm Against Trump's Renewed Push for U.S. Control

Greenlanders Reject U.S. Overtures Amid Kayaking Championship

(This story contains strong language, in paragraph 8)

By Tim Barsoe

Trump's Renewed Demand for Greenland

NUUK, July 8 (Reuters) - Greenlanders attending a traditional kayaking championship in Nuuk rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed call for U.S. control of the Arctic island on Wednesday, saying its future should be decided by Greenlanders themselves.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Turkey's Ankara, Trump this week renewed his demand to gain control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, arguing it was important for U.S. national security.

Local Sentiment at the Kayaking Championships

At the kayaking championships in Nuuk harbour, where competitors performed rolling manoeuvres in the water by flipping their kayaks upside down and back upright, spectators said Trump was focused on the island's natural resources rather than the wishes of its people.

Greenlanders Voice Their Opinions

"He only thinks of commodities and oil," said Frederik Larsen, 72, a pensioner born in Greenland. "I think we can manage without him."

Public school teacher Birgithe Geisler, 60, said Greenland belonged to Greenlanders.

"No one else should decide for us," she said.

Hans David Ezekiassen, an instructor at the Greenland Maritime Center, was more blunt.

"I think it's shit, to put it mildly," he said.

"He can't even control his own country, so why must he try to take over other countries?"

Perspectives from International Participants

Andy Thon, 49, an engineer and member of Qajaq USA participating in the championships, said Greenland was already on a path towards greater autonomy with Denmark.

"With Denmark, they're making their way towards full autonomy and the U.S. wouldn't need Greenland as a strategic point if the U.S. was playing nicely with our allies," he said.

Political Response from Greenland and Denmark

Trump's remarks drew fresh pushback from Danish and Greenlandic leaders. Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Wednesday that repeated calls to take over the island did not change the fact that Greenland is not for sale.

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe in Nuuk, writing by Essi Lehto and Louise Rasmussen, editing by Aurora Ellis)