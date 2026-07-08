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Macron says Europe has stepped up in NATO ahead of Ukraine coalition summit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Macron says Europe has stepped up in NATO ahead of Ukraine coalition summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Macron Says Europe Intensifies NATO Defence Ahead of Ukraine Coalition Summit

Macron's Statements and Europe's Evolving Role in NATO

By John Irish

Summit Objectives and New Defence Initiatives

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would use a summit of Ukraine's allies next week to unveil new defence initiatives and joint military exercises, presenting the gathering as further evidence that Europe was assuming greater responsibility for its own security.

More than seven years after declaring NATO was suffering from "brain death", Macron said at the alliance's annual summit in Ankara that Europe had shown it was investing more in defence, defending its sovereignty and developing strategic autonomy within NATO.

Focus Areas of the July 13 Coalition Summit

The July 13 meeting, expected to bring together around 35 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, will focus on tackling Russia's shadow fleet, new military capabilities for Ukraine, greater mobilisation of defence industries and deeper operational cooperation among Kyiv's backers, Macron said.

European Strategic Autonomy and Defence Capabilities

A long-time champion of European strategic autonomy, Macron argued that Russia's war in Ukraine and uncertainty over long-term U.S. military commitments had accelerated Europe's efforts to build up its own defence capabilities while remaining anchored within NATO.

Historical Context: Macron's "Brain Death" Remarks

Macron ignited a fierce debate among allies in 2019 when he declared NATO was experiencing "brain death", citing what he saw as a lack of strategic coordination and the unpredictability of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Progress in European Defence Initiatives

As he enters the final year of his presidency, Macron used the Ankara summit to argue that many of the changes he had long advocated were now taking shape, from higher European defence spending to a greater operational role within the alliance and efforts to build a stronger European defence industrial base.

Support for European Defence Industry

"France has long advocated that Europeans must support and defend a European defence industry. If we spend more, it should not simply be to buy non-European equipment," he said.

Advancements in Military Technologies

Macron said Europe was developing its own missile-defence systems, long-range precision-strike capabilities, early-warning networks and artificial-intelligence-enabled command systems.

Transatlantic Relations and NATO Commitments

He sought to play down lingering concerns over Washington's commitment to the alliance, saying Trump had reiterated his support for NATO in closed-door discussions despite periodic public criticism of allies.

"The United States has announced a redeployment of its efforts, which seems entirely legitimate to me, and Europeans must organise themselves accordingly," Macron said.

"But we should not do this because someone asks us to. We should do it for ourselves."

France's Historical Relationship with NATO

France's relationship with NATO has long been complicated. Although a founding member, Paris withdrew from the alliance's integrated military command in 1966 under Charles de Gaulle before returning fully under Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009.

Strengthening the European Pillar of NATO

Since taking office, Macron has sought both to deepen France's role within NATO and to strengthen what he describes as a European pillar of the alliance.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has strengthened that case.

France's Defence Spending and Military Presence

Despite mounting pressure on public finances, France has maintained defence spending in line with NATO targets and expanded its military presence across the alliance's eastern flank, while offering greater cooperation with European allies on its nuclear deterrence.

French Troop Deployments and New Commitments

French troops are deployed in Romania and the Baltic states. Macron announced on Wednesday that France would participate in NATO force rotations in Finland alongside Finland and Sweden, becoming one of the first allies to contribute to the newly established deployment near the alliance's border with Russia.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Several NATO members—including Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland and Greece—are projected to meet the 3.5% of GDP core defence spending target in 2026, nearly a decade ahead of schedule, demonstrating Europe’s increased financial commitment to its own security (united24media.com).
  • NATO Secretary‑General Mark Rutte confirmed that European allies are filling gaps in NATO crisis forces left by U.S. reductions, signaling increased operational reliability from Europe (investing.com).
  • Europe’s combined defence expenditure rose sharply—from under €250 billion (~1% of GDP) in 2021 to €418 billion (2.2% of GDP) in 2025, and is expected to reach €454 billion (2.4% of GDP) in 2026—reflecting a clear shift toward strategic autonomy (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new defence initiatives will Europe unveil at the Ukraine coalition summit?
Europe will present new defence initiatives and joint military exercises aimed at enhancing its role within NATO.
How does Macron view Europe's responsibility in NATO?
Macron believes Europe is assuming greater responsibility for its own security by investing more in defence and developing strategic autonomy within NATO.
What specific defence capabilities is Europe focusing on?
Europe is working on missile-defence systems, long-range precision strike, early-warning networks, and AI-enabled command systems.
How has Russia's invasion of Ukraine influenced Europe's defence position?
The invasion has accelerated Europe's efforts to build up its defence capabilities and increased cooperation among NATO allies.
What role is France playing in NATO's eastern flank?
France has expanded its military presence, maintaining defence spending and participating in force rotations in Finland and the Baltic states.

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