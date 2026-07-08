Latin American Assets Slide After Trump Declares Iran Deal 'Over', Oil Surges

Market Reactions and Economic Impact

Trump's Comments and Oil Price Surge

July 8 (Reuters) - Most Latin American assets fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the interim accord to end the war with Iran was over, sending oil prices higher and denting global risk sentiment.

Trump also said that the U.S. was likely to launch more strikes on Wednesday night and take over Iran's Kharg Island, after Tehran carried out new attacks on U.S. bases in the Gulf.

The comments come a day after fresh U.S. military strikes and Washington revoking a license that allowed Tehran to sell oil internationally. Oil prices, which had returned to pre-conflict levels after the ceasefire, rose 5% to a two-week high. [O/R]

Inflation Concerns and Investor Sentiment

Inflation worries were back in the limelight, especially in oil-importing economies. International bonds in oil importers Kenya and Sri Lanka broadly dropped over 1 cent on the dollar earlier in the session, but pared some declines.

Expert Commentary

"The bigger issue for investors is the upcoming inflation read-through... the ceasefire had helped contain some of the risk premium in oil; its collapse puts energy prices back at the center of the market outlook," said Lale Akoner, global market strategist for eToro.

"For now, this looks more like a repricing of risk than a fundamental change in the market outlook."

Regional Market Performance

A global selloff in risk assets ensued with Wall Street trading lower. In LatAm, attention shifted back to geopolitical risks after weeks of domestic catalysts driving markets in the region.

Major Companies and Index Movements

Oil giants such as Brazil's Petrobras and Colombia's Ecopetrol gained 3% and 4.7% respectively, cushioning some losses on the Brazilian and Colombian benchmark indexes. Mexican equities dropped 0.9%.

The broader MSCI Latin American currency index edged 0.5% lower, while the stocks equivalent declined 1.4%.

Global Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday inched its 2026 global growth forecast lower again to 3.0%, warning of ongoing risks posed by the war in the Middle East, trade fragmentation and potential corrections in market expectations for AI.

Turkey's Growth Forecast

Turkey's economic growth forecast was nudged lower to 2.9% from 3.4% - a second time this year.

Currency and Central Bank Updates

Currency markets were mixed as the dollar index held steady ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, which investors will scrutinize for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Latin American Currencies

The Mexican peso fell 0.6%, while Peru's sol traded 0.3% lower. Chile's peso fell the most among peers and was at its lowest since March 27, down 0.8%, tracking weakness in copper prices. [MET/L]

Argentina's peso was flat, while its stocks gained 0.5%.

Central Bank Decisions

Elsewhere, central banks in Poland and Romania held interest rates steady. The National Bank of Poland said it might intervene in the FX market.

Key Indexes and Currency Data

Latin American Stock Indexes

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock Indexes

MSCI Emerging Markets 1675.21 -0.72

MSCI LatAm 2925.55 -1.39

Brazil Bovespa 170412.5 -0.93

Mexico IPC 66099.37 -0.86

Chile IPSA 10928.21 -0.88

Argentina MerVal 3239983.39 0.5

Colombia COLCAP 2285.92 -0.37

Currencies

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1563 0.03

Mexico peso 17.6074 -0.56

Chile peso 936.69 -0.76

Colombia peso 3344.39 -0.42

Peru sol 3.4064 -0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) 1,492.0 0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) 1,500.0 0.99

(Reporting by Utkarsh Hathi and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)