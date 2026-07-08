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Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Swiss Official Sees Strong Chance of 15% US Tariff Rate Remaining in Place

Swiss-US Tariff Negotiations and Economic Implications

Background of the Tariff Agreement

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - A senior Swiss trade official said on Wednesday she saw a good chance that Switzerland could maintain a U.S. tariff rate set by an initial deal with Washington in November.

Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, said Switzerland hoped that the Trump administration would honour the preliminary deal when asked if she thought the 15% rate it established would remain in place.

Swiss Perspective on Tariff Stability

"If I would have to guess today, I would think there is a good chance," she said during an interview with Bloomberg in Zurich, noting that Swiss firms were very keen to establish predictable trading terms with the United States.

Context of US Tariffs on Switzerland

President Donald Trump hit Switzerland with the highest U.S. tariffs in Europe last summer until the two reached the deal to lower them to the same rate levied on the European Union.

Universal US Tariff and Ongoing Negotiations

A universal 10% ⁠U.S. ​tariff set by the Trump administration in February, ​after the U.S. Supreme Court declared some earlier tariffs illegal, expires on July 24. Switzerland is still negotiating with the United States to finalise a trade deal.

Swiss Economic Outlook

Growth and Competitiveness

Budliger Artieda said she wanted to see the Swiss economy growing faster and highlighted energy costs as an area where Switzerland needed to become more affordable.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by Ariane Luthi)

Key Takeaways

  • Switzerland’s 39% tariff was reduced to 15% under a November 14, 2025 framework agreement, retroactive to that date, with Swiss firms committing $200 billion in U.S. investment (bloomberg.com).
  • The 15% rate puts Switzerland on par with the EU, offering exporters much‑needed stability amid stalled final negotiations intended to conclude by Q1 2026 (investing.com).
  • Swiss officials, including SECO head Helene Budliger Artieda, express optimism that this provisional tariff rate will be maintained, underscoring the need for predictable terms amid high energy costs and sluggish growth (legalclarity.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current US tariff rate on Swiss goods?
The current US tariff rate on Swiss goods is 15%, as per a preliminary deal between Switzerland and the United States.
Will the 15% US tariff on Swiss goods likely remain?
A senior Swiss trade official believes there is a good chance the 15% tariff rate will be maintained.
What was the previous tariff rate before the agreement?
President Trump previously imposed the highest US tariffs in Europe on Switzerland before the rate was reduced.
Is Switzerland negotiating a long-term trade deal with the US?
Yes, Switzerland is still negotiating with the United States to finalize a lasting trade agreement.
What economic challenges does Switzerland face in trade talks?
Swiss officials cite energy costs and the need for faster economic growth as key issues in ongoing trade discussions.

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