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Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Exclusive-NATO's Rutte says alliance reunited at Ankara summit after Trump 'quarrel'

NATO Summit in Ankara: Unity, Disputes, and Global Implications

By Andrew Gray

Alliance Dynamics and Leadership Approaches

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - Disputes between U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders showed the alliance's democratic strength and should serve as a lesson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday after a summit in Ankara.

Rutte's Perspective on Dealing with Trump

In an interview with Reuters, Rutte also said he saw no need to change the way he deals with Trump, despite accusations that he lavishes praise on the U.S. president and fails to push back on his criticism of allies.

Maintaining Unity within the Alliance

“They knew what they got when they hired me, and I'm who I am,” he said. “If people are doing good stuff, I will say so. If I do not agree, I will also say so, but then probably not out in the open, and try to maintain the unity of the alliance."

Summit Tensions and Their Resolution

Trump rattled the summit by publicly threatening to cut trade ties with Spain, reviving differences over the Iran war and renewing claims on Greenland, before later recommitting to the alliance and saying there was "a lot of love" and unity among its 32 leaders.

Message to Russia and Global Security

Asked what message the infighting sent to Russia's leader and whether it undermined NATO's message of deterrence, Rutte said: “I would say to Putin: You should have some more discussions yourself, out in the open.”

Russia as a Key Security Concern

NATO identifies Russia as the biggest threat to the security of its members, who have boosted defence spending by hundreds of billions of dollars since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“What he (Putin) has seen now is sometimes allies disagreeing a bit, having a bit of a quarrel, and then coming together and reuniting,” Rutte said.

Democratic Values Versus Authoritarian Regimes

Rutte said the ability to argue openly and then converge around a common purpose was “what distinguishes democracies” from countries such as Russia, China and Iran.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray; Ediuting by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Rutte framed disputes with Trump not as a weakness, but as evidence of NATO’s democratic strength and a lesson for Putin (streetinsider.com).
  • He reaffirmed confidence in U.S. commitment to NATO while urging European allies to meet agreed defence‑spending targets (streetinsider.com).
  • Responding to criticism that he praises Trump excessively, Rutte said he remains ‘not deaf’ to such concerns but believes Trump’s role helped secure a 5% GDP NATO defence‑spending agreement (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mark Rutte say about NATO disputes with Trump?
Mark Rutte called the disagreements between Trump and NATO allies a sign of the alliance's democratic strength.
Was a change in approach to dealing with Trump suggested by Rutte?
Rutte stated he saw no need to change his approach towards President Trump despite ongoing criticism.
What message did Rutte believe the disputes send to Putin?
Rutte believes the public disagreements should serve as a lesson to Russian President Vladimir Putin about democracy.
Where did the NATO summit with Mark Rutte take place?
The NATO summit was held in Ankara, Turkey.
How did Rutte respond to accusations of praising Trump?
Rutte dismissed accusations that he lavishes praise on Trump or fails to push back on criticism.

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