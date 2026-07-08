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Sweden and Germany sign letter of intent on air defence, Swedish government says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden and Germany sign letter of intent on air defence, Swedish government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Sweden and Germany Ink Defence Collaboration on Fighter Jets and Air Systems

Overview of the Sweden-Germany Defence Agreement

Signing of the Letter of Intent

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - The Swedish and German governments have signed a letter of intent regarding air defence, Sweden's defence minister said on Wednesday, adding that there was German interest in working with Sweden's Saab on new fighter jets.

Defence Minister Pal Jonson said he had signed the deal at the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Saab Gripen Fighter Jet Collaboration

Interest from European Countries

Saab has recently rolled out the latest version of the Gripen fighter jet, which will be used by the Ukrainian air force. Jonson said several European countries, including Germany, had expressed interest in collaborating with Saab.

Sweden’s Unique Position in Fighter Jet Development

"That is because we are one of two countries in Europe that can actually produce, design and come up with new fighter jets, together with France," he said.

Airbus and Saab Partnership Prospects

Reuters reported in June that Airbus was increasingly looking to Sweden's Saab as a preferred futurepartner after the collapse of a Franco-German fighter programme.

Future Collaboration on Unmanned Systems

Jonson also said that there could be collaboration around unmanned systems, the so called loyal wingman project.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson and German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed the letter of intent at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8, 2026, signaling deeper bilateral defence ties involving air defence and fighter development.   [cite: Reuters]
  • Germany is reportedly exploring collaboration with Sweden’s Saab, especially following the collapse of the Franco‑German FCAS programme, with Airbus increasingly looking to Saab as a future partner. [cite: Reuters June 10; Defence24 mid‑June]
  • Saab’s newly rolled‑out Gripen E fighter—destined for Ukraine with deliveries beginning in 2029, preceded by C/D variants in early 2027—is a key asset underpinning interest from European partners, while unmanned “loyal wingman” systems present additional cooperation potential. [cite: Aviacionline late June; Army Recognition July 3; Reuters Ankara report]

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sweden and Germany agree on regarding air defence?
Sweden and Germany signed a letter of intent to collaborate on air defence at the NATO summit, focusing on new fighter jets and unmanned systems.
Which companies are involved in the Sweden-Germany air defence deal?
Germany is interested in collaborating with Sweden's Saab, particularly on new fighter jets and unmanned systems projects.
What is the significance of the Saab Gripen fighter jet?
Saab recently rolled out the latest version of the Gripen fighter jet, which will be used by the Ukrainian air force, with potential interest from other European countries.
Where was the air defence agreement signed?
The letter of intent on air defence was signed at the NATO summit in Ankara by Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Germany's Boris Pistorius.
What further collaboration could take place between Sweden and Germany?
Besides fighter jets, cooperation may include unmanned systems like the loyal wingman project.

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