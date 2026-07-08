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Airbus deliveries rise 15% to 351 in first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus deliveries rise 15% to 351 in first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Airbus Aircraft Deliveries Rise 15% to 351 Units in First Half of 2024

Airbus 2024 First Half Delivery and Sales Performance

Aircraft Delivery Growth Compared to Previous Year

July 8 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 351 airplanes in the first half of the year, up around 15% from 306 in the same period of 2025, after handing over 89 jets in June, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

Progress Toward Annual Delivery Targets

The figures, which confirm a Reuters report of 89 deliveries in June, mean Airbus is broadly on track to meet a full-year target of 870 deliveries, according to analyst estimates.

Confidence in Surpassing Official Guidance

Reuters reported on Monday that the world's largest planemaker was increasingly confident of reaching an informal goal of 900 deliveries while leaving its official guidance intact.

Challenges Impacting Airbus Deliveries

Supply Chain and Engine Availability Issues

Still, supply chain hurdles remain, and while engine availability improves, earlier shortages — along with holdups on jets bound for China — dragged on Airbus' first-quarter performance, giving U.S. rival Boeing an edge in deliveries.

Second Half Delivery Rate Expectations

Delivery rates at Airbus typically tick up in the second half of the year.

Aircraft Sales and Net Orders in 2024

The Toulouse, France-based group also said in its monthly report that it sold 887 aircraft from January to June or a net total of 822 after adjusting for cancellations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Dimitri Rhodes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • First-half deliveries hit 351 jets, marking the strongest H1 performance since 2019 and a 15% increase year-on-year (economia.uol.com.br).
  • June deliveries totaled 89 jets, accelerating momentum and supporting Airbus’s ability to stay on track for its official 2026 guidance of ~870 aircraft (economia.uol.com.br).
  • Airbus now internally targets over 900 deliveries, though official guidance remains at 870—a buffer likely in case the second half faces continued supply-chain disruptions (economia.uol.com.br).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many airplanes did Airbus deliver in the first half of 2024?
Airbus delivered 351 airplanes in the first half of 2024.
What was the percentage increase in Airbus deliveries year-on-year?
Deliveries increased about 15% compared to the same period in 2023.
What is Airbus's delivery target for 2024?
Airbus is on track to meet its full-year target of 870 deliveries in 2024.
Are there any ongoing supply chain issues for Airbus?
Yes, supply chain hurdles remain, though engine availability is improving.
How many aircraft did Airbus sell from January to June 2024?
Airbus sold 887 aircraft from January to June 2024, or a net total of 822 after cancellations.

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