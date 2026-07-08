Airbus Aircraft Deliveries Rise 15% to 351 Units in First Half of 2024

Airbus 2024 First Half Delivery and Sales Performance

Aircraft Delivery Growth Compared to Previous Year

July 8 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 351 airplanes in the first half of the year, up around 15% from 306 in the same period of 2025, after handing over 89 jets in June, the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

Progress Toward Annual Delivery Targets

The figures, which confirm a Reuters report of 89 deliveries in June, mean Airbus is broadly on track to meet a full-year target of 870 deliveries, according to analyst estimates.

Confidence in Surpassing Official Guidance

Reuters reported on Monday that the world's largest planemaker was increasingly confident of reaching an informal goal of 900 deliveries while leaving its official guidance intact.

Challenges Impacting Airbus Deliveries

Supply Chain and Engine Availability Issues

Still, supply chain hurdles remain, and while engine availability improves, earlier shortages — along with holdups on jets bound for China — dragged on Airbus' first-quarter performance, giving U.S. rival Boeing an edge in deliveries.

Second Half Delivery Rate Expectations

Delivery rates at Airbus typically tick up in the second half of the year.

Aircraft Sales and Net Orders in 2024

The Toulouse, France-based group also said in its monthly report that it sold 887 aircraft from January to June or a net total of 822 after adjusting for cancellations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Dimitri Rhodes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)