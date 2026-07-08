Mistral AI Introduces First Robotics Model for Industrial Automation in Europe
Mistral AI's Entry into Industrial Robotics
July 8 (Reuters) - Paris-based Mistral AI on Wednesday unveiled its first robotics model as Europe's leading AI company pushes into factories, warehouses and industrial automation.
The launch follows Mistral's acquisition of Austria's Emmi AI in May and comes months after Paris-based startup Genesis AI unveiled a broader robotics model with navigation and manipulation capabilities.
Key Features of Robostral Navigate
Navigation Technology
• Robostral Navigate enables robot navigation using a single camera
Sensor Requirements
• System does not require lidar, advanced sensors or multiple-camera setups
Compatibility
• Designed to work with robots from different suppliers
Primary Focus
• Focused on navigation rather than object handling or manipulation
Industry Impact and Future Prospects
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)