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Russia bans diesel exports to ensure domestic supply after targeted Ukrainian drone strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia bans diesel exports to ensure domestic supply after targeted Ukrainian drone strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Russia Bans Diesel Exports to Stabilize Domestic Supply Amid Fuel Shortages

Russia's Diesel Export Ban and Its Impact on Domestic and Global Markets

Background: Fuel Shortages and Ukrainian Drone Attacks

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday as part of a raft of measures to support the domestic fuel market after systematic Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered shortages and price spikes in some regions.

Drivers in many regions are facing hours-long lines to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies of diesel and gasoline.

Government Response and Policy Measures

Official Statements and Rationale

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a televised government meeting that the fuel situation remained complex and that "it is clear that the current situation at filling stations is causing concern among the public."

"Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market," he said, adding that Russia would start importing fuel in July. 

Details of the Export Ban

The government said the ban, which includes producers of the fuel, will be in place until July 31.

Market Reactions and International Trade

Price Impact in Europe

Benchmark European diesel margins rose to a record $60.17 per barrel after Russia banned exports.

Major Importers of Russian Diesel

Turkey and Brazil

In June, Turkey and Brazil remained the dominant buyers, together absorbing at least half of the available cargoes, shipping data showed.

Decline in Russian Diesel Exports

Russia's exports of seaborne diesel and gasoil exports had already plunged in June, collapsing by 39% from the previous month to around 1.8 million metric tons and falling 46% from 3.35 million tons in the same month a year ago.

Other Significant Importers

Beyond the main buyers, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal also emerged as major importers of Russian diesel cargoes in June, shipping data showed.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Philippa Fletcher/Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s diesel export ban, effective until July 31, aims to stabilize domestic fuel supply amid refinery disruptions from Ukrainian drone attacks, with authorities also planning fuel imports in July (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Seaborne diesel and gasoil exports collapsed 39% month-on-month in June to about 1.8 million tonnes (a 46% drop year-on-year), with Turkey and Brazil absorbing at least half of the remaining cargoes (bairdmaritime.com)
  • Benchmark European diesel margins surged to a record $60.17 per barrel after the export ban, and global buyers from Turkey and Brazil to Morocco, Egypt and Senegal had already absorbed much of remaining exports in June (economia.uol.com.br)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia ban diesel exports?
Russia banned diesel exports to support domestic fuel supply after Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries led to shortages and higher prices.
How long will the diesel export ban last?
The ban on diesel exports will be in place until July 31.
Which countries were major importers of Russian diesel before the ban?
Before the ban, Turkey and Brazil were the dominant buyers, with Morocco, Egypt, and Senegal also importing significant volumes of Russian diesel.
How did the Ukrainian drone strikes impact Russia's fuel market?
The strikes caused fuel shortages and price spikes in several Russian regions as refineries were damaged, restricting diesel and gasoline supply.
Has Russia started importing fuel as well?
Yes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated Russia would begin importing fuel in July to help stabilize the domestic market.

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