GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Olympics Ukraine Russia

Ukraine’s Kostyuk Condemns IOC Russian Olympic Reintegration Decision

Kostyuk Speaks Out Against Russian Athletes' Return to Olympics

By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Wimbledon semi-finalist Marta Kostyuk spoke out on Wednesday against the likely inclusion of Russian athletes in the 2028 Olympics, calling it a "terrible" move.

The 24-year-old, who beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 to reach the women's last four for the first time, said she would not be distracted from the task in hand, however.

Kostyuk's Reaction to IOC Decision

"My thoughts are that it's terrible. I think it's very, very far from fair play for all the countries involved here, not just for Ukraine," she said when asked about Russian athletes possibly competing in Los Angeles.

"I 100% don't agree with this decision. But I feel like a lot of people spoke out on this issue. They obviously don't agree, as well. I don't think anything is going to change.

"I just want to go out there and hopefully beat every single Russian I play in the Olympics, and that's it."

IOC's Provisional Lifting of Suspension

MAY MAKE APPROACH TO WORLD TENNIS

The International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards Russia's reintegration into the Olympic fold.

The ROC was suspended in October 2023 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian sports minister Mikhail Degtyarev said the IOC's decision should clear the way for Russian athletes to make a full return to the international sporting stage.

Potential Response from Ukrainian Tennis

Kostyuk said any approach to World Tennis would have to wait until after Wimbledon.

"I'm sure we're going to do something about it. I'm definitely not going to be doing this before my semi-final match," she said.

"Maybe I can talk more about it in the U.S. or wherever, whenever I have time to talk to the team, to the girls, to the government as well, see what we're going to do about it."

Impact of War on Kostyuk's Focus

Challenges Amid Conflict in Ukraine

HARD TO FOCUS DUE TO ATTACKS IN UKRAINE

The Ukrainian said it had been hard to focus on tennis with the war at home and attacks on Kyiv, which she has been outspoken about during the conflict.

"It was really tough for me last week when the first big attack happened. Then on Monday they ruined like four streets of residential buildings. It was like 5 km away from where my parents live," she said.

"Again, another difficult night and a lot of dead people, innocent people, kids. It's not easy. I tried to be aware of everything that's going on. Of course, I try for these things not to influence me too much. Every day is different. I cope with it as it goes."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The IOC’s July 7, 2026 decision to provisionally lift the Russian Olympic Committee suspension marks a major step toward allowing Russian athletes to compete—though flag, anthem, and identification rights are still undecided (aljazeera.com).
  • Kostyuk labeled the decision “terrible” and inconsistent with fair play—yet she remains focused on her Wimbledon semi-final and future responses post-tournament (aljazeera.com).
  • Her concentration has been tested by war-related trauma: recent missile attacks destroyed buildings near her family’s home, underscoring the emotional toll while she competes on the world stage (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Marta Kostyuk's view on the lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension?
Kostyuk believes lifting Russia's Olympic suspension is terrible and unfair to Ukraine and other countries.
Why was the Russian Olympic Committee originally suspended?
The ROC was suspended in October 2023 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
How has the Ukraine conflict affected Kostyuk's performance?
Kostyuk says it's difficult to focus on tennis due to ongoing attacks on Kyiv and the overall conflict in Ukraine.
Will Kostyuk discuss actions with World Tennis regarding the Olympic decision?
Kostyuk plans to discuss the IOC decision with World Tennis and her team after Wimbledon.
What milestone did Kostyuk achieve at Wimbledon?
Kostyuk reached the women's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon for the first time.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island

Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island

Image for Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained

Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained

Image for Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies

Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies

Image for China gave little notice, detail to US before July 6 missile test, State Dept official says

China gave little notice, detail to US before July 6 missile test, State Dept official says

Image for Naval Group sees Europe 'buying European' more, CEO says

Naval Group sees Europe 'buying European' more, CEO says

Image for Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis

Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
Image for Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Image for Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Image for Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
Image for Analysis-How Iran's 'golden weapon' of Hormuz became a bigger priority than its long-disputed nuclear programme
Analysis-How Iran's 'golden weapon' of Hormuz became a bigger priority than its long-disputed nuclear programme
Image for NATO upgrades Baltic Air Policing mission to air defence
NATO upgrades Baltic Air Policing mission to air defence
Image for Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says
Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says
Image for Albania's PM defends €4 million Kanye West concert
Albania's PM defends €4 million Kanye West concert
Image for Greenland is not for sale, prime minister says after Trump demand
Greenland is not for sale, prime minister says after Trump demand
Image for British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say
British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say
Image for France's highest court may rule on Le Pen's appeal by April, before presidential election
France's highest court may rule on Le Pen's appeal by April, before presidential election
Image for King symbolically commutes death sentence for last British woman to be hanged
King symbolically commutes death sentence for last British woman to be hanged
View All Headlines Posts