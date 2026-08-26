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No Tesla recall in Europe at present, Dutch regulator says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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No Tesla recall in Europe at present, Dutch regulator says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Dutch Regulator: No Current Tesla Recall in Europe Amid Emergency Door Concerns

European Response to Tesla Emergency Door Concerns

Current Status of Tesla Recalls in Europe

AMSTERDAM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch vehicle regulator RDW said on Wednesday there is currently no recall of Tesla cars in Europe over concerns that doors may be difficult to open in an emergency.

Background: China’s Large-Scale Recall

China last week undertook its largest ever car recall, covering 4.3 million vehicles and 2.98 million Teslas, over worries that emergency door-release mechanisms can be difficult to locate or operate after a crash.

Role of the RDW in Tesla Vehicle Oversight

RDW’s Monitoring and Statements

The RDW is the key regulator overseeing the safety of Tesla cars in Europe. The agency said in written answers to Reuters questions that it is monitoring the issue but declined to comment on whether it is considering or investigating a recall - only that there is none at present.

RDW’s Safety Expectations

"The RDW believes that vehicles must be capable of being opened under all circumstances — including when electrical systems fail — in an intuitive way, without the use of tools, from both inside and outside," it said.

Design Features: Flush or Recessed Door Handles

It noted that door handles that are flush or recessed, a feature of Teslas, were not in themselves a problem.

International Discussions on Emergency Door Safety

The agency said that improving the ability to open doors in emergencies is under discussion both in U.N. vehicle-regulation talks in Geneva and at Euro NCAP, the independent European New Car Assessment Programme that awards vehicle safety ratings.

Incidents Prompting Regulatory Attention

"This is because, in recent years, there have been incidents in which occupants or emergency responders had difficulty opening vehicles following an accident or fire," the agency said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s recall affects ~2.98 million Tesla vehicles over emergency door‑release concerns, marking its largest car recall ever.
  • RDW, Europe’s key safety authority for Tesla, confirms no current recall in Europe but is monitoring the issue.
  • Door‑opening in emergencies—including flush/electric handles—is under active discussion in UN and Euro NCAP regulatory forums.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there currently a Tesla recall in Europe?
No, the Dutch vehicle regulator RDW confirmed there is currently no recall of Tesla vehicles in Europe.
What concerns are being monitored regarding Tesla cars in Europe?
Regulators are monitoring concerns over the ease of opening Tesla doors in an emergency, especially after a crash.
Which agency oversees Tesla vehicle safety in Europe?
The Dutch vehicle regulator RDW is the main regulatory authority for Tesla car safety in Europe.
What prompted the recent focus on emergency door mechanisms for Teslas?
China's large-scale recall over emergency door-release concerns and related incidents worldwide have increased regulatory focus.
Are changes to Tesla door mechanisms under discussion in Europe?
Yes, the issue is being discussed in U.N. vehicle-regulation talks and at Euro NCAP for potential safety improvements.

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