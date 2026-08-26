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Italy asks EU for €8 billion in SAFE defence funds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy asks EU for €8 billion in SAFE defence funds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Italy Seeks €8 Billion from EU SAFE Defence Fund Amid Domestic Debate

Italy's Request for EU SAFE Defence Funding

ROME, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Italian government has requested €8 billion ($9.3 billion) from the European Union's SAFE defence funding programme, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming earlier media reports.

Overview of the SAFE Defence Funding Programme

The Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument is a joint borrowing scheme backed by the EU budget aimed at boosting the bloc's defence capabilities and helping member states meet new, more ambitious NATO spending targets.

Italy's Eligibility and Application Process

Italy was eligible for up to €14.9 billion under the facility, which is worth up to €150 billion in total.

The source confirmed that Rome had sent a letter to the European Commission formally requesting access to the fund.

Domestic Political Debate Over Defence Spending

Coalition Divisions and Political Opposition

The decision to tap the SAFE scheme follows months of divisions within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's ruling coalition, with Matteo Salvini's League party repeatedly voicing reservations about using the facility.

Public Sentiment and Fiscal Priorities

Hiking defence spending is generally unpopular in Italy, opinion polls show, and the government has faced pressure from opposition parties to use its limited fiscal room to cushion the impact of rising energy costs caused by the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Government Support for the SAFE Scheme

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, a senior member of Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, has strongly backed tapping the scheme, which aims at allowing Rome to finance planned spending at a lower interest rate than it would face on the market.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy has applied for €8 billion from the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, under which it is eligible for up to €14.9 billion.
  • The SAFE programme provides low-interest, long-term loans up to a total of €150 billion for EU common defence procurements via a joint borrowing scheme.
  • Italy’s move follows internal coalition tensions and public opposition to higher defence spending, while the EU awaits clarity before reallocating potential unspent funds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU SAFE defence fund?
The EU SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defence fund is a joint borrowing scheme backed by the EU budget, aiming to boost the bloc's defence capabilities and help member states meet higher NATO spending targets.
How much is Italy requesting from the SAFE fund?
Italy has formally requested €8 billion from the EU's SAFE defence funding programme.
Why is the Italian government seeking SAFE defence funds?
The government seeks the funds to finance planned defence spending at lower interest rates and to meet new NATO spending targets, despite domestic debate and coalition divisions.
What challenges does Italy face regarding defence spending?
Hiking defence spending is unpopular in Italy, facing pressure from opposition parties to address rising energy costs instead, and internal coalition disagreements make the decision contentious.
Who supports using the SAFE defence fund in the Italian government?
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party support using the SAFE fund, while Matteo Salvini's League party has voiced reservations.

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