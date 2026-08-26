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Germany's Merz seeks to project confidence with growth target - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz seeks to project confidence with growth target

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Germany’s Merz Sets Sights on 1% Economic Growth with Pro-Business Reforms

Merz’s Economic Revival Plan and Government Unity

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday vowed to revive the German economy and deliver growth of at least 1% next year thanks to business-friendly reforms and a planned increase in government spending.        

Government Cohesion Amid Political Challenges

Seeking to project unity, Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, whose centre-left SPD is the junior partner in the coalition, also dismissed suggestions that government infighting was hampering efforts to reverse a slide in opinion polls.

Merz’s Optimism for GDP Growth

"I feel encouraged in my assessment that we have the opportunity to achieve a one before the comma (in GDP growth) for the next year," said Merz, leader of the conservative CDU.

Cabinet Meeting at Neuhardenberg Estate

He was speaking at a news conference after an off-site cabinet meeting at the Neuhardenberg estate, about 70 km (44 miles) east of Berlin, following the summer break.

Economic Forecasts and External Pressures

Revised Growth Forecasts

The economy ministry in April cut its 2026 growth forecast to 0.5% from 1%, citing higher energy costs linked to the war in Iran.

Coalition Strains and Political Risks

Pressure on Merz's coalition has been mounting after a cabinet reshuffle angered members of his own party and raised questions about the government's effectiveness as it seeks to fend off a far-right challenge in state elections next month.

Positive Economic Indicators

Improving Data and Business Sentiment

Merz and Klingbeil said recent economic data and business surveys pointed to an improving outlook.

Growth and Business Morale

After years of weak growth, Europe's largest economy expanded more strongly in the second quarter than initially estimated, while business morale rose to its highest level in a year in August.

Addressing International Trade Issues

EU-China Trade Imbalances

Merz also said he had asked federal ministers to develop proposals to address trade imbalances between the European Union and China.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke. Writing by Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz and Finance Minister Klingbeil emphasize unity and optimism amid earlier economic headwinds, including a downgraded 2026 growth forecast of 0.5%.
  • Recent data shows encouraging signs: GDP rose 0.3% in Q2 2026 and business sentiment (Ifo index) rose to 88.8 in August, while investor expectations (ZEW) climbed to +34.2.
  • Merz has tasked ministers with proposals to tackle structural trade imbalances with China, aligning with broader EU efforts amid concern over deficits and industrial overcapacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What economic growth target has Chancellor Friedrich Merz set for Germany?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has set a target of at least 1% economic growth for Germany next year.
How does Merz plan to achieve Germany’s growth target?
Merz plans to achieve the growth target through business-friendly reforms and increased government spending.
What challenges is Germany's government facing in achieving these growth goals?
Challenges include internal coalition tensions, higher energy costs linked to the war in Iran, and competition from far-right parties.
What does recent economic data suggest about Germany’s outlook?
Recent economic data and business surveys suggest an improving outlook, with stronger-than-expected Q2 growth and higher business morale.
What proposals did Merz ask federal ministers to develop?
Merz asked federal ministers to develop proposals to address trade imbalances between the European Union and China.

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