GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Defence lawyer looks to shift blame in Malta journalist’s murder trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Crime Europe

Defence Shifts Blame in Maltese Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Trial

Key Developments in the Yorgen Fenech Murder Trial

VALLETTA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Lawyers defending Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech against charges he masterminded the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia sought on Wednesday to shift blame to a former top government official.

Fenech is accused of complicity in the murder of Caruana Galizia by a car bomb in October 2017, a killing that shocked Europe and set off a political firestorm in Malta, the smallest country in the European Union.

Background of the Case

Three men who planted the bomb have already been convicted for their actions. Middleman Melvin Theuma has turned state's evidence after being granted a state pardon.

He subsequently implicated Fenech in the assassination, saying Fenech wanted the anti-corruption journalist killed because he feared she was about to write damaging stories about him, his family and his business dealings.

Profile of Yorgen Fenech

PROPERTY TYCOON

Fenech, the 44-year-old heir to a property empire that includes hotels and casinos, was arrested in 2019. After lengthy delays, his trial began on July 1 and is expected to wrap up some time next month. He denies all charges.

Defence Strategy and Allegations

Accusations Against Keith Schembri

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca told the court that the real culprit was Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of the then prime minister, Joseph Muscat, and a close friend of Fenech at the time.

Schembri has regularly denied any role in the murder and police said he was never considered as a suspect.

Mercieca said investigators had failed to pursue evidence incriminating Schembri, and that Schembri had a motive to kill Caruana Galizia, referring to a file he kept of her articles about him, including items about his health problems.

"Daphne was not killed for what she was going to write (about Fenech). She was killed because of what she wrote (about Schembri)," he said.

Political Fallout

Schembri stood down from his powerful role in government in November 2019. Muscat resigned as prime minister the following January after allegations from activists and political opponents that he had protected people linked to the Caruana Galizia killing - a charge he denied.

Questioning the Credibility of the Middleman

HANDING OVER MONEY

On Wednesday, Mercieca also questioned Theuma's credibility, saying Fenech was in the United States when the self-confessed middleman had claimed he had asked him to arrange the murder.

"Theuma is trying to sell us his fairytale," the lawyer told the jury.

Theuma has said he was given funds by Fenech to pay the hitmen and later, to cover their defence costs.

Fenech's Defence

Fenech has admitted handing over cash, saying it was not for the murder but to keep Theuma under control amid the police investigation. He said he had been a loyal friend of Schembri, protecting him and trying to contain the situation.

Fenech faces life in prison if convicted of complicity to murder, and up to 18 years if found guilty of a secondary charge of criminal association to commit murder.

(Editing by Crispian Balmer and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The defence argues that Keith Schembri had a motive to kill Caruana Galizia, maintaining he was the real mastermind and that investigators negligently excluded him as a suspect (theguardian.com).
  • Fenech says middleman Melvin Theuma is unreliable and that his own actions were aimed at managing Theuma amid police probe—not to facilitate assassination (theshiftnews.com).
  • The court has heard that Schembri’s premises yielded minimal evidence—a single sheet of paper from his office—while he was never formally considered a suspect or arrested in connection with the murder (amphora.media).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yorgen Fenech and what is he accused of?
Yorgen Fenech is a Maltese businessman accused of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.
What is the defence strategy in the Malta journalist murder trial?
Fenech's defence seeks to shift blame to Keith Schembri, a former government official, claiming he had the motive to kill Caruana Galizia.
Who was implicated as the middleman in the case?
Melvin Theuma, who turned state's evidence after being granted a state pardon, was implicated as the middleman.
What possible sentences does Fenech face if convicted?
Yorgen Fenech faces life in prison if convicted of complicity to murder, and up to 18 years for criminal association to commit murder.
Why does the defence question Melvin Theuma's credibility?
The defence argues that Fenech was abroad when Theuma claimed arrangements were made, casting doubt on Theuma's testimony.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say

Iran and Oman reach agreements on share of Hormuz and revenues, Revolutionary Guards say

Image for Narrow majority of Icelanders back EU membership talks, poll shows ahead of referendum

Narrow majority of Icelanders back EU membership talks, poll shows ahead of referendum

Image for Ulrich Siegmund, sunny face of the AfD, bids for power in German state election

Ulrich Siegmund, sunny face of the AfD, bids for power in German state election

Image for World stocks inch up as oil drops on Hormuz hopes ahead of data, Nvidia results

World stocks inch up as oil drops on Hormuz hopes ahead of data, Nvidia results

Image for Dollar nudges higher ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets

Dollar nudges higher ahead of US inflation data; Aussie gains on rate bets

Image for Up to 70 ships queue off Danube as bottlenecks slow Ukraine grain exports

Up to 70 ships queue off Danube as bottlenecks slow Ukraine grain exports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Airbus employees in Spain resume strike after rejecting offer
Airbus employees in Spain resume strike after rejecting offer
Image for Hard-left presidential candidate's plan to cancel French debt sparks backlash
Hard-left presidential candidate's plan to cancel French debt sparks backlash
Image for Sterling dips, currency markets look to the U.S. for cues
Sterling dips, currency markets look to the U.S. for cues
Image for 'Everybody has a Dolly Parton song' - World mourns country music legend
'Everybody has a Dolly Parton song' - World mourns country music legend
Image for FTSE 100 flat ahead of US inflation data and Nvidia results
FTSE 100 flat ahead of US inflation data and Nvidia results
Image for Ukraine awards Musk high state honour as it seeks to use Starlink more
Ukraine awards Musk high state honour as it seeks to use Starlink more
Image for Oil drops to more than two-week low on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Oil drops to more than two-week low on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Image for Some Chinese workers see an ally in Brussels as EU trade tensions mount
Some Chinese workers see an ally in Brussels as EU trade tensions mount
Image for Volkswagen CEO tells factory staff cost-cutting journey 'is not over'
Volkswagen CEO tells factory staff cost-cutting journey 'is not over'
Image for Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says
Germany's export expectations reach 4-year high in August, Ifo says
Image for Accounts Receivable: An Underused Working-Capital Lever for Mid-Market CFOs
Accounts Receivable: An Underused Working-Capital Lever for Mid-Market CFOs
Image for Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton
Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton
View All Finance Posts