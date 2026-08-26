EU Warns UPM-Sappi €1.42B Print Paper Deal Could Hit Competition, Raise Prices

EU Commission Raises Concerns Over UPM-Sappi Joint Venture

Background of the Proposed Deal

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Wednesday said it is concerned that the proposed €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion) ‌paper joint venture between Finland's UPM-Kymmene and South African-listed Sappi could restrict competition.

Potential Impact on Market Competition

Market Power and Price Increases

The Commission said the joint venture would acquire market power that could allow it to increase prices and decrease quality of coated mechanical paper and coated wood free paper. Both are types of paper used to print magazines, books and promotional materials.

Commission's Statement on Benefits and Risks

"The Commission is currently unconvinced that integrating the relevant activities in the joint venture would bring enough benefits, in terms of cost savings or environmental or resilience improvements, to offset the potential harm," it said in a statement.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

Statement of Objections and Company Rights

The EU has sent a statement of objections to the companies, which now have a right to reply and to request an oral hearing.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8568 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)