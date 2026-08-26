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EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU says UPM-Sappi deal could hurt competition in print paper market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Competition EU Regulation

EU Warns UPM-Sappi €1.42B Print Paper Deal Could Hit Competition, Raise Prices

EU Commission Raises Concerns Over UPM-Sappi Joint Venture

Background of the Proposed Deal

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The EU Commission on Wednesday said it is concerned that the proposed €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion) ‌paper joint venture between Finland's UPM-Kymmene and South African-listed Sappi could restrict competition.

Potential Impact on Market Competition

Market Power and Price Increases

The Commission said the joint venture would acquire market power that could allow it to increase prices and decrease quality of coated mechanical paper and coated wood free paper. Both are types of paper used to print magazines, books and promotional materials.

Commission's Statement on Benefits and Risks

"The Commission is currently unconvinced that integrating the relevant activities in the joint venture would bring enough benefits, in terms of cost savings or environmental or resilience improvements, to offset the potential harm," it said in a statement.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

Statement of Objections and Company Rights

The EU has sent a statement of objections to the companies, which now have a right to reply and to request an oral hearing.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8568 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1.42 billion joint venture combining UPM’s communication papers and Sappi’s European graphic paper business may strengthen market power in coated mechanical (CM) and wood‑free coated (WFC) paper, risking reduced competition and higher prices (marketscreener.com).
  • The European Commission initiated a Phase II merger review, citing insufficient evidence that cost-saving, environmental or resilience benefits would offset potential harm; a formal statement of objections has been issued allowing UPM and Sappi to reply (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • UPM and Sappi argue the joint venture offers about €100 million in annual synergies, operational efficiencies, improved capacity utilization, and support for EU sustainability goals, alongside resilience in a declining print industry (sappi.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the proposed UPM-Sappi joint venture?
The joint venture is valued at €1.42 billion ($1.66 billion).
Why is the EU Commission concerned about the UPM-Sappi deal?
The Commission fears the deal may restrict competition and lead to higher prices and lower quality in the print paper market.
What types of paper are affected by the UPM-Sappi deal?
Coated mechanical paper and coated wood free paper used in magazines, books, and promotional materials.
What actions has the EU Commission taken regarding this deal?
The Commission has sent a statement of objections to UPM and Sappi, giving them a right to reply and request an oral hearing.

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