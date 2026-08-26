Global Tributes Pour In as the World Mourns Country Legend Dolly Parton

Worldwide Reactions to Dolly Parton's Passing

Initial Shock and Personal Reflections

Aug 26 (Reuters) - When Dolly Parton tribute artist Brooke McMullen woke up to messages about the death of the country music star, she thought it was a hoax.

Dolly could never die. Parton was "one of those people that you just think is going to be around forever," McMullen said from Brisbane, Australia. "Her loss is huge."

Fans across continents, from prime ministers to pop stars, felt the same jolt and flooded social media with messages of grief and affection.

The Power of Dolly's Storytelling

Part of Parton's appeal came from the stories she told in her songs, said McMullen, who takes her tribute show across Australia.

"All of her stories are real life and you can connect," she added.

"Everybody's got at least one of the songs that they connect to, whether it be that was something that their grandmother introduced them to, whether it be they heard that at a wedding that they went to. Everybody has a Dolly Parton song."

Celebrity and Global Leader Tributes

'A GIANT OF AN ARTIST,' SAYS ELTON JOHN

Fans said Parton had a rare ability to appeal to audiences across a wide range of political persuasions, age groups, genders and cultures.

"Your songs taught us to fall in love and how to express," Uganda's exiled opposition leader Bobi Wine wrote on X. "We will always love you," the rapper-turned-politician added.

British pop icon Elton John called her a "giant of an artist" who had the kindest heart.

"It is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly," Paul McCartney wrote. Her songwriting, singing and philanthropy were unrivalled in the world of country music, he added.

Tributes from Japan

In Japan, where Parton only toured once in 1979, music figures paid tribute.

Seiji Kameda, a prominent music producer and bassist for the rock band Tokyo Jihen, said he had been captivated by Parton's voice since his first year of junior high school.

"Her voice shone like the sun and will endure forever. Rest in peace," he wrote on X.

'SHE LIVED LOUDLY,' SAYS AUSTRALIAN PM

Politicians praised her contributions to society as well as her music.

"I was a huge fan of what Dolly did around literacy around the world," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told reporters.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Parton made an enormous difference through promoting education and funding hospitals, and that there would be many broken hearts across his country.

"She lived loudly, and she lived a great life, and she'll be much missed," he told reporters.

The Lasting Impact on Fans and Performers

McMullen, the tribute artist, said she had a show booked for the weekend, but wasn't sure how she would approach it.

Putting on the Dolly Parton wig and sequin dress for shows was always a special moment.

"I don't look like Dolly Parton just sitting here," McMullen said.

"But it's as soon as you put on all of that and you know, step out onto the stage and everybody is so excited because they just adore Dolly."

(Reporting by Stefica Bikesh in Sydney; Additional reporting by John Geddie in Tokyo, Ammu Kannampilly in Nairobi, Muvija M in London; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)