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Exclusive-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-German finance minister invites UniCredit's CEO to meeting, government sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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German Finance Minister Plans Meeting with UniCredit CEO on Commerzbank Takeover Bid

Background and Developments in the Commerzbank Takeover Bid

Initial Engagement Between German Government and UniCredit

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - RASTGerman Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil plans to meet UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel, government sources told Reuters, in a first sign that Berlin is willing to engage directly with the Italian bank over its Commerzbank bid.

Klingbeil has invited Orcel to a meeting at the finance ministry in Berlin on Sept. 14, the sources said on Wednesday.

German Government’s Position and Commerzbank’s Importance

Emphasis on Economic and Financial Centre Role

The minister will outline the German government's position in talks with Orcel and emphasize Commerzbank's role in financing the German economy, and its importance to Frankfurt as a financial centre, according to the sources.

"This complements the talks between the two banks, which remain responsible for discussing the way forward directly," one source added.

Previous Stance on Direct Talks

Berlin had previously insisted that UniCredit and Commerzbank hold direct talks before it engaged with the Italian lender.

Recent Developments in the Takeover Process

UniCredit’s Accumulation of Commerzbank Stake

Commerzbank's campaign against a UniCredit takeover faded in July after the Italian lender accumulated a stake of up to 49.65%, which is sufficient to determine shareholder resolutions.

Government and Management Resistance

The German government, which still holds just over 12% in the Frankfurt-based lender following its rescue during the global financial crisis, had long resisted a takeover, as had Commerzbank management.

Supervisory Board Chair’s Position

Commerzbank's supervisory board chair, Jens Weidmann, said on Sunday Berlin should retain its Commerzbank stake for now, despite the holding having originated in a rescue package during the global financial crisis.

Perspectives on the Takeover Approach

Government and UniCredit CEO Views

Orcel's approach had been described by the German government as hostile and aggressive. The UniCredit CEO, for his part, had pushed for talks with the German government and employee representatives.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s invitation signals a shift from non‑intervention to proactive engagement on UniCredit’s Commerzbank bid, though banks still lead direct talks
  • UniCredit has amassed nearly 50% voting rights in Commerzbank through its takeover offer, yet regulatory and political resistance remains strong (commerzbank.de)
  • Berlin, holding just over 12% of Commerzbank, continues to oppose a hostile takeover, underscoring Commerzbank’s systemic role and importance to Frankfurt (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the German finance minister meeting UniCredit's CEO?
The minister will discuss Berlin's position on UniCredit's bid for Commerzbank and the bank's importance to the German economy.
When is the meeting between the German finance minister and UniCredit's CEO scheduled?
The meeting is scheduled for September 14 at the finance ministry in Berlin.
What has been UniCredit's recent action regarding Commerzbank?
UniCredit has accumulated a stake of up to 49.65% in Commerzbank, allowing it to determine shareholder resolutions.
What is Berlin's stance on UniCredit's takeover approach?
Berlin previously insisted on direct talks between UniCredit and Commerzbank before engaging and had described UniCredit's approach as hostile.
How much stake does the German government hold in Commerzbank?
The German government still holds just over 12% in Commerzbank following its rescue during the global financial crisis.

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