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Finance

Cryptocurrency chief facing extradition from UK to US on fraud charges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Cryptocurrency Chief Executive Facing Extradition From UK to US on Fraud Charges

Extradition Proceedings and Fraud Allegations Against Manpreet Kohli

Background of the Case

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The British-based chief executive of a cryptocurrency company who is wanted in the United States on charges of wire fraud and market manipulation faces being sent to the U.S. to stand trial after he lost his fight against extradition last week.

Manpreet Kohli, a 45-year-old Indian national, was the leader of Saitama, a company that promoted a token on the ethereum blockchain, which at one point had a market value of $7.5 billion.

Details of the Fraud Allegations

Investigation and Arrest

He was arrested in London in 2024 after U.S. prosecutors accused him and more than a dozen others of engaging in widespread fraud, following an investigation in which the FBI for the first time set up a digital token to ferret out crime.

Alleged Scheme and Profits

Prosecutors alleged Kohli and his co-conspirators claimed to be holding and purchasing Saitama tokens, while privately selling them for millions of dollars in profit. Kohli is said to have made around $20 million.

Legal Proceedings and Extradition Battle

Arguments Against Extradition

Kohli fought against extradition, including on the grounds that in the U.S. there would be inadequate measures to prevent him taking his own life in custody.

Judge's Ruling

But Judge Samuel Goozee rejected Kohli's challenge on August 19 and sent his case to British ministers to decide whether to order his extradition, a step which is usually a formality.

Mental Health Considerations

"I find there are clearly appropriate arrangements in place both during transit and within the prison system in the U.S. to be able to cope with (Kohli's) mental health and reduce the risk of suicide to an acceptable level," Goozee said in his ruling.

Current Status and Further Legal Actions

Kohli remains free on £200,000 ($272,420) bail and can appeal against the ruling. He could not be contacted for comment.

Related U.S. Court Decisions

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Boston rejected his bid to have the indictment against him dismissed on the grounds that the Saitama token cannot legally be considered a security subject to regulation under U.S. securities law.

Kohli's U.S. lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7342 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin in London and Nate Raymond in Boston;Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Kohli led Saitama, accused of orchestrating pump-and-dump schemes via coordinated trading and wash trades to manipulate token price and unload profits estimated in the tens of millions USD (justice.gov).
  • The U.S. DOJ and SEC allege the scheme involved false statements, unlicensed money transmission, misleading claims of regulatory vetting and technical safeguards, and secret token sales by insiders (justice.gov).
  • Kohli’s extradition was approved by Judge Samuel Goozee on August 19, 2026, with U.S. legal system’s mental‑health safeguards deemed sufficient; he remains free on bail while able to appeal (justice.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Manpreet Kohli and what is he accused of?
Manpreet Kohli is the CEO of Saitama, accused of wire fraud and market manipulation in the US.
Why is Manpreet Kohli facing extradition to the US?
He lost a UK court battle against extradition after US prosecutors charged him with crypto-related fraud.
What charges are related to the Saitama token?
The charges involve fraudulent promotion and private sale of Saitama tokens for millions in profit.
What was the outcome of Kohli's U.S. court challenge?
A federal judge in Boston rejected his claim that Saitama was not a security under U.S. law.
Is Manpreet Kohli currently in custody?
Kohli is currently out on £200,000 bail and can appeal the extradition ruling.

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