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Japan's Okamoto says recalled condoms were not intended for French market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Okamoto Clarifies Recalled Condoms in France Were Not for French Market

Details Surrounding the Condom Recall in France

Background of the Recall

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer goods maker Okamoto Industries said on Wednesday its condoms that were recalled in France were not intended to be sold on the French market and thus lacked proper labelling.

Brands and Market Channels

• The two brands subject to the recall were designed for the Japanese market only and nevertheless entered the French market through unofficial channels, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Regulatory Compliance Issues

• As these products did not bear the CE mark required in Europe, the French regulatory authorities determined that they did not comply with the EU regulation.

Okamoto's Statement on Approved Products

• All Okamoto condom products sold in France through authorized channels have been formally approved for sale in the local market and comply with the applicable requirements concerning labelling, the company spokesperson added.

French Authorities' Actions

Warnings and Recalls

• French anti-fraud and health agencies had issued a warning on Friday against tens of thousands of potentially unsafe condoms and recalled several brands (including two made by Okamoto), some of which lacked the EU conformity seal or labelling in French, sold online or in shops and pharmacies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • The recalled Okamoto products (0.02 Zero‑Two and 0.03 Zero‑Zero‑Three) were designed only for Japan and entered France via unofficial imports, lacking CE certification and French labeling, making them non‑compliant with EU regulations (rappel.conso.gouv.fr).
  • France’s DGCCRF and DGS issued warnings on August 21, 2026, about nearly 40,000 non‑compliant condoms sold via online and in‑store channels, including Okamoto brands, triggering recalls and urging consumers to get screened (euronews.com).
  • Okamoto emphasized that all products sold via authorized distributors in France meet EU requirements, including proper CE marking and labelling, distinguishing them from those recalled (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Okamoto condoms recalled in France?
Okamoto condoms were recalled because they were not intended for the French market and did not have the required CE mark or proper labelling.
Were the recalled Okamoto condoms officially sold in France?
No, the recalled condoms entered France through unofficial channels and were not approved for sale in the local market.
Do Okamoto condoms sold through authorized French channels comply with regulations?
Yes, Okamoto stated that all condoms sold through authorized channels in France have the necessary approvals and comply with local regulations.
What action did French authorities take regarding the recalled condoms?
French anti-fraud and health agencies issued a warning and recalled potentially unsafe condoms that lacked EU conformity seals or proper labelling.

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