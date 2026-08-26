Okamoto Clarifies Recalled Condoms in France Were Not for French Market

Details Surrounding the Condom Recall in France

Background of the Recall

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer goods maker Okamoto Industries said on Wednesday its condoms that were recalled in France were not intended to be sold on the French market and thus lacked proper labelling.

Brands and Market Channels

• The two brands subject to the recall were designed for the Japanese market only and nevertheless entered the French market through unofficial channels, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Regulatory Compliance Issues

• As these products did not bear the CE mark required in Europe, the French regulatory authorities determined that they did not comply with the EU regulation.

Okamoto's Statement on Approved Products

• All Okamoto condom products sold in France through authorized channels have been formally approved for sale in the local market and comply with the applicable requirements concerning labelling, the company spokesperson added.

French Authorities' Actions

Warnings and Recalls

• French anti-fraud and health agencies had issued a warning on Friday against tens of thousands of potentially unsafe condoms and recalled several brands (including two made by Okamoto), some of which lacked the EU conformity seal or labelling in French, sold online or in shops and pharmacies.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)